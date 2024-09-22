The Princess of Wales confirmed in a September 10 video that Kate Middleton's chemotherapy was over. This weekend Kate made her first public appearance since the announcement. Photo / @princeandprincessofwales

Kate, the Princess of Wales marked her continuing journey back to public life by attending a church service on Sunday (local time) with her husband Prince William and other members of the royal family at Crathie Kirk Church near Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Kate announced on September 9 that she had completed treatment six months after revealing she had an undisclosed type of cancer.

Catherine was seen in photographs published by The Sun flashing a brief smile as she sat in the passenger seat of a car beside William, who was driving their vehicle.

She was wearing a dark green wide-brimmed hat with feathers on the side and a brown tartan checked coat, while William wore a dark suit for the event.

King Charles who is still fighting an undisclosed form of cancer, and his wife Queen Camilla were also seen going into the church in separate cars.