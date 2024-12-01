The Princess says the Christmas story is “about the importance of giving and receiving empathy”. Photo / Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales has sent an emotional Christmas message calling for “love, not fear”.



The princess, who has been treated for cancer this year, says the Christmas story is “about the importance of giving and receiving empathy” in a heartfelt letter to guests attending her carol concert at Westminster Abbey and the 15 regional concerts around the UK that are taking place on December 6.



Catherine writes: “Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year.



“It is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all.



“The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experience and feelings of others ... above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear.



“Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times.”



The carol service is the latest step in a return to public life for Catherine, 42, following a year in which she was diagnosed with cancer before undergoing chemotherapy treatment that ended in September and her letter contains reflections on the importance of caring for others during times of need.

The royal writes: “Gentle words or a receptive ear, an arm around an exhausted shoulder, or silently being by someone’s side.”



The Together at Christmas service will feature readings and music from speakers such as Catherine’s husband Prince William and actor Richard E. Grant with performances from singers Gregory Porter and Paloma Faith.



Olympic cycling great Sir Chris Hoy, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer this year, will be among those lighting candles.



In addition to the celebrities, guests at the carol concert include those who have volunteered to help others in their community.



The service will be televised on Christmas Eve.