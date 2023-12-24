Prince Louis had an adorable reaction after he was read a letter from Santa. Photo / ITV

Prince Louis had an adorable reaction after he was read a letter from Santa. Photo / ITV

Prince Louis has won hearts yet again with his most recent Christmas outing.

The 5-year-old joined a star-studded crowd at his mum, Princess Kate’s, annual carol concert held at Westminster Abbey and an adorable clip has gone viral.

Showing the youngest of the Wales children, he appeared to have “Christmas magic in his eyes” as actor Jim Broadbent, 74, read The Father Christmas Letters from J.R.R. Tolkien.

Look how excited Prince Louis was to see Jim Broadbent it was lovely #TogetheratChristmas pic.twitter.com/s6RpxoIQRW — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) December 24, 2023

Nudging his mum, Louis was heard whispering “mama” and appeared completely captivated by the moment.

The concert was filmed on December 8 and will be aired in New Zealand on TVNZ 1 tonight, but the UK has already seen the show and people quickly took to social media with their reactions.

One person wrote, “Look how excited Prince Louis was to see Jim Broadbent, it was lovely.”

The Wales children posted their letters to Santa at the Christmas carol service. Photo / ITV

Another said: “My favourite part of the entire service was Prince Louis adorable reactions throughout. He’s so cute.” While a third person wrote, “He’s a gorgeous 5-year-old with an enchanted smile for Christmas.”

Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8, were also at the ceremony, with Daily Mail reporting the trio wrote letters to less-fortunate children before the event, and were also seen posting their letter to Santa at the North Pole mailbox.

December has been a big month for the little prince as he has gone viral for numerous hilarious little-brother moments.

This month he and his siblings volunteered at a baby bank where they sorted through donations, organised clothes into piles and picked out toys they thought other kids their age might like.

The video is filled with sweet moments, but one caught the attention of fans when roughly 1:10 minutes into the clip, Princess Kate and her daughter Charlotte carefully fold clothes while George stands close by — and Louis chaotically throws another item onto the pile.

Prince Louis blows out his sister's candle. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Louis is renowned for his adorable antics while on public outings with his royal relatives — most recently at Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Friday. As the family vacated the church, Prince Louis leaned over and, with a big puff of air, blew out his sister’s candle — and their mum witnessed the whole incident right behind them.

In May, a picture went viral of the young royal when he was spotted yawning during his grandfather King Charles’ coronation, and pictures of Louis covering his ears during a loud flypast at Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee also gained a few giggles on the internet.

Together at Christmas will air on TVNZ 1 at 7.45 tonight.