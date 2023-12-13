Baby banks are warm, caring places for families to access equipment, products, clothes and toys to help relieve some of the stresses creating significant pressures on people caring for babies and young children. Video / The Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince Louis has stolen the show yet again.

A few days ago, the palace posted a new clip of the Princess of Wales with her three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — as they volunteered at a baby bank.

Princess Kate, 41, George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, sorted through donations, organised clothes into piles and picked out toys they thought other kids their age might like.

The video is filled with sweet moments of the royal children, from Louis excitedly calling a gorilla toy a “big guy” to Charlotte giggling as she pulls out a baby onesie covered in Welsh flags.

However, one relatable moment from the youngest Wales is blowing up on the internet. Roughly 1:10 minutes into the clip, Princess Kate and her daughter Charlotte carefully fold clothes while George stands close by — and Louis chaotically throws another item onto the pile.

Prince Louis is renowned for his adorable antics while on public outings with his royal relatives — most recently at Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Friday. As the family vacated the church, Prince Louis leaned over and, with a big puff of air, blew out his sister’s candle — and their mum witnessed the whole incident right behind them.

In May this year, a picture went viral of the young royal when he was spotted yawning during his grandfather King Charles’ coronation, and pictures of Louis covering his ears during a loud flypast at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee also gained a few giggles on the internet.

That same weekend, Prince Louis’ hilarious dance moves and silly faces during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant went viral — which saw his parents, Kate and William, share a sweet Instagram post that said, “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis …”

Louis is “a cheeky monkey — a typical third child”, a source close to the Waleses previously told People. “It’s nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself.”

While Louis is still settling into his duties as a royal, his confident older sister always has an eye on him.

“It’s so sweet seeing the three of them together and particularly Charlotte being super protective of her little brother,” Sophie Mirman, founder of the British childrenswear brand Trotters, told People following Friday’s Christmas concert.