“I know how much the dogs, for me, have helped in taking your mind off something. So I’m certain that for them, Orla is doing her job in supporting her family,” he told Britain’s Hello! magazine.

Middleton – who has been open about his struggles with depression – also said Catherine is being supported by their family, as well as William and their three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

“We are certainly a close family that goes through things together,” he added.

“That was the experience I had through my challenges, and I certainly feel like it’s something that her [Catherine’s] family and our family are doing too.”

Earlier this month, Catherine confirmed she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she wrote in a statement on X.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you … this time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

The Princess of Wales continued her journey back to public life by attending a church service on September 22 with William and other members of the royal family at Crathie Kirk Church near Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Catherine was seen in photographs published by The Sun flashing a brief smile as she sat in the passenger seat of a car beside William, who was driving the vehicle.

King Charles, who is still fighting an undisclosed form of cancer, and his wife Queen Camilla were also seen travelling to the church in separate cars.

The 75-year-old monarch’s time on the throne so far has been blighted by health troubles after he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, for which he has undergone treatment.

However, he has since been getting back to work and is now said to be feeling much more positive about the future, a source said earlier this month.

Charles has been undertaking more public engagements as of late, and is due to head Downunder for a tour of Australia and Samoa alongside Queen Camilla in the spring.

The visit will mark their first major overseas trip since news of Charles’ cancer was broken, with insiders saying “downtime” will be incorporated into the tour to make sure Charles’ workload is manageable.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.