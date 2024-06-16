Kate, Princess of Wales is making “good progress” with her cancer treatment. Photo / Kensington Palace

Here is everything we know so far about Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, from what treatment the Princess of Wales is receiving to the state of her health.

The Princess of Wales has made her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.

The Princess began her return to public life on Saturday, attending trooping the colour alongside the Prince of Wales and their children.

How is the Princess of Wales?

She is still undergoing chemotherapy and said in an update on her condition that she is making “good progress” with her treatment.

In a personal statement, she said she was “not out of the woods yet”, and her course of preventive treatment would continue.

The Princess added she was having “good days and bad days”, and was learning to be “patient” in allowing herself time to heal.

She thanked the public for their support, saying she had been “blown away” and it had made the “world of difference” to her and the Prince of Wales.

What do we know about the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis?

In a personal video message in March, the Princess, 42, announced she was being treated for a form of cancer identified during tests after her major abdominal surgery on January 16.

She said initially, when she underwent the surgery in London, it was thought her condition was non-cancerous and the operation was “successful”.

However, she explained that “tests after the operation found cancer had been present”. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

The Princess said she was “going to be okay” and was focused on making a “full recovery” as she revealed that she began preventive chemotherapy in late February.

Beyond this, Kensington Palace has cited her right to medical privacy when choosing not to disclose what type of cancer it is or at what stage it was found. Asked for further details about the condition or operation, a spokesman said: “We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do.”

What type of surgery did Kate have?

The major abdominal surgery that Kate underwent has not been disclosed.

Aides said when she was admitted that her condition was not cancer related, but did not specify what type of surgery she had, describing it only as abdominal surgery. The Princess would later describe it as “major” surgery.

Kensington Palace initially said she would remain in the private hospital for 10 to 14 days and would be away from public view to recover until “after Easter”.

The Princess is undertaking preventive chemotherapy and is said to be on “a recovery pathway”. Photo / Matt Porteous

What kind of treatment is the Princess now undertaking and what does it mean?

The Princess is undertaking preventive chemotherapy, also known formally as adjuvant chemotherapy, and is said to be on “a recovery pathway”.

Explaining preventive chemotherapy separate to the Princess’ individual case, Professor Andrew Beggs, MRC, senior clinical fellow at the University of Birmingham, said: “Preventive chemotherapy after surgery is given to reduce the risk of the cancer coming back in the future — a bit like mopping a floor with bleach when you’ve spilt something on it, chemotherapy kills any spilt cells.”

This is done because sometimes cancer cells spread from the mass and linger in the blood. To make sure these do not spread, health professionals will give patients preventive chemotherapy. Because chemotherapy is a cancer drug that’s systemic, it goes all around the body to mop up any remaining cancer cells.

Is there a timeframe for her treatment?

The Princess did not reveal when she was told of the cancer diagnosis. However, aides revealed she had embarked on her course of preventive chemotherapy at the end of February.

The Princess said she first had to allow her body to recover from the surgery. When she delivered her statement on March 22, she said she was in the “early stages” of that treatment.

The Princess said on Friday she was still undergoing treatment, and that she has “good days and bad days”. She said her chemotherapy would continue for a few more months.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

Why did the palace wait so long to reveal she had cancer?

The Princess timed her announcement deliberately to protect the welfare of her three young children because she wanted to give them time to process the news away from public discourse.

A spokesman for Kensington Palace said she had wanted to share the information with the public “when she and the Prince felt it was right for them as a family”.

While Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have known privately for some time, supported by their parents, the Princess chose to release the video at the start of their Easter school holiday so they could retreat safely from the public eye.

The Princess of Wales with her children, Louis, George and Charlotte. Photo / Matt Porteous

What has the reaction been?

There has been an outpouring of worldwide support and love for the Princess, with many commending her for her bravery and strength in making the kind of candid and personal announcement that she did.

A spokesman for the King, who is also undergoing treatment for cancer, said he has “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks”.

The spokesman said the King and Queen Camilla “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, said: “As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness.”

World leaders also sent their support, while many also upbraided the people who have been propagating conspiracy theories about her condition and whereabouts online in recent months.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, was among the first to do so, saying: “She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement. In recent weeks, she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.

“When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.”

Why is there an investigation into the hospital where she was treated?

The hospital that treated the Princess is being investigated over possible delays in notifying the privacy watchdog of an alleged attempt to access her medical records.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) requires organisations to notify it of data security breaches within 72 hours of discovery. The London Clinic reportedly did not contact the ICO until more than a week after the Princess was discharged.

Three members of staff are understood to be under investigation for attempting to access her private medical information following her 13-night stay there in January.

The Princess was discharged on January 29. Neither the hospital, the ICO or Kensington Palace have released details of when the alleged attempt or attempts to access her medical records happened.

Al Russell, London Clinic’s chief executive, said there was “no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues”.