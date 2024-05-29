A friend close to Kate says she has 'turned a corner' with her treatment. Photo / AP

A friend close to Kate says she has 'turned a corner' with her treatment. Photo / AP

Princess Kate’s cancer treatment has reportedly taken a positive turn amid news she has been seen on public outings with her family.

Vanity Fair has reported the 42-year-old mother of three - who heartbreakingly revealed her cancer battle in March - is undergoing preventative chemotherapy and has “turned a corner” in recent weeks.

Speaking to the news outlet, a family friend of Kate and Prince William revealed, “It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better.” They added, “It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time. Everyone has rallied around her - William, her parents, and her sister and brother.”

Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall. Photo / AP

It comes just days after People magazine reported sources have seen the Princess on both solo outings and with her family running errands.

Kate and William’s three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9 and Prince Louis, 6, are currently on a school break and are spending quality family time with their parents until they return on June 3.

The family are reported to be spending their time at their country home, Anmer Hall, and will remain there for the summer holidays. While William has been making rare public outings, including taking George to the FA Cup final last week. William and the rest of the Royal family will largely remain out of the public eye until the UK General Election on July 4.

Kate and William will reportedly spend their summer at Anmer Hall. Photo / AP

The announcement was made shortly after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called an early parliamentary election for July 4 last week.

By law, the royal family is barred from interfering in politics at any time, and those rules are to be strictly followed even more during an election.

A spokesperson for the palace said in a statement: “Following the Prime Minister’s statement this afternoon calling a General Election, the royal family will, in accordance with normal procedure, postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign.

“Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result.”

It comes after news Kate may not be returning to work for the “rest of the year”.

The Royal family will refrain from making public appearances until the UK General Election on July 4. Photo / AP

Speaking to the Daily Beast last week, an insider close to the princess has claimed the mother of three currently has an “empty” diary for the rest of the year, insinuating she may not return to public facing duties until 2025.

“Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance,” the source said.

“I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year.”

Kate announced in March she was undergoing treatment after doctors detected cancer in her body following her major abdominal surgery in January in The London Clinic.