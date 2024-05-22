Britain's King Charles has only recently returned to public-facing duties. Photo / AP

It was announced this morning that the royal family will postpone all engagements “which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign”.

Buckingham Palace revealed the news shortly after Rishi Sunak announced that there would be a General Election on July 4. They noted Their Majesties offer their “sincere apologies” to members of the public who may be directly affected by the decision.

A spokesperson for the palace said in a statement: “Following the Prime Minister’s statement this afternoon calling a General Election, the royal family will, in accordance with normal procedure, postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave as they arrive for a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London in April. Photo / AP

“Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result.”

While a list of engagements no longer including royal attendance has not yet been released, Daily Mail has reported there are two calendar dates that are expected to continue as usual - King Charles, 75, and 76-year-old Queen Camilla’s D-Day anniversary appearances next month.

The news outlet further speculated possible events impacted by the choice could be the annual Trooping the Colour celebration on June 15 and the Royal Ascot.

It comes just weeks after the monarch - who is undergoing cancer treatment - made his grand return to public duties after a brief break.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is undergoing treatment for cancer. Photo / Kensington Palace

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “[Charles is] raring to go and [wants aides to] supercharge his diary.”

Charles marked his public return with a visit to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre. The monarch, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer, told royal fans and hospital patients it was a “bit of a shock” to be given a cancer diagnosis.

When asked how he was doing by a chemotherapy patient, he said: “Not too bad. It’s always a bit of a shock, isn’t it, when they tell you?” And repeatedly told well-wishers who asked how he was “all right thank you very much, not too bad”.

☔️ Come rain or shine!



The Prince of Wales, accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and other members of the Royal Family, hosted a Garden Party on behalf of The King yesterday.https://t.co/Ce4l3ARtMP https://t.co/rgv7F1LHLq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 22, 2024

As for Princess Kate, 42, she announced in March she was undergoing treatment after doctors detected cancer in her body following her major abdominal surgery in January in The London Clinic. It is unclear when she return to public duties.

Following a three-week Easter holiday in which he and Kate spent quality time with their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, Prince William has been making a slow return to public duties.

Yesterday, the prince hosted the Buckingham Palace tea party on behalf of his father. He was joined by many members of the family, including Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall.