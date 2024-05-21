Prince William hosted the Sovereign's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Photo / Getty Images

As the rain poured on Buckingham Palace, so did the young royals drop by to support Prince William as he hosted the Buckingham Palace tea party on behalf of his father King Charles.

The Prince of Wales looked dapper while donning a morning suit and top hat at the May 21 event where he mingled with various guests on the soggy palace lawns, reports People.

While many members of the royal family helped William host the event, including his cousins Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, Princess Kate was glaringly absent from the festivities as she recovers from her cancer treatment.

While the late Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren are often pictured together at family events such as Christmas Day, they are not working members of the royal family and therefore often support their own charitable causes instead of attending royal fundraisers and events.

Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin, the Duke of Gloucester and his wife, the Duchess of Gloucester, were also at the garden celebration.

The royals chatted with the thousands of attendees at the garden party, who were invited to Buckingham Palace in acknowledgment of their public service. Among the guests were representatives of both the Prince and Princess of Wales’ patronages, military affiliations and personal projects including RAF Valley, Homewards and Swim England.

Proving that the royals show up “rain or shine” when it comes to family events, members of the monarchy gathered on the muddy lawn huddling under umbrellas as they chatted to the lucky invitees.

The late Queen Elizabeth II once made a passing remark about rainy weather at garden parties, admitting in 2019 that the weather “can be a bit of a worry” at outdoor events, adding “Well, you do rather hope the sun shines, as when you invite 8000 people to have tea on your lawn.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the first garden party of 2024 at the beginning of May, with Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also in attendance.

The event clashed with Prince Harry’s Invictus Games anniversary service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Prior to the Duke of Sussex touching down in London, it was revealed the royal would not be able to see his father due to the King’s “full” schedule.

Garden parties have long been a staple in the royal calendar, stretching back as far as the 1860s as a way for the sovereign to acknowledge members of the community’s service to their country. As the weather begins to get warmer and the English summer starts to peek through, the monarch traditionally hosts several outdoor celebrations at Buckingham Palace.

Zara (centre) and Mike Tindall (left) arrive at the Sovereign's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty Images

More than 30,000 guests are invited annually to spend the afternoon in the idyllic gardens of royal residences throughout the UK.

What’s more, guests are not only treated to a chat with members of the royal family, but are offered a variety of teas and cakes. According to the royals’ website, about 27,000 cups of tea are served and 20,000 slices of cake are eaten at these events.







