A royal source says the Princess of Wales may not appear in public for the rest of the year. Photo / Kensington Palace

A royal source has claimed Princess Kate may not be returning to work for the ”rest of the year” as she continues her cancer battle.

Speaking to the Daily Beast last week, an insider close to the princess, 42 - who heartbreakingly revealed her cancer battle in March - has claimed the mother of three currently has an “empty” diary for the rest of the year, insinuating she may not return to public facing duties until 2025.

“Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance,” the source said.

“I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year.”

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, was last seen on Christmas Day.

The insider continued to allege that the princess is largely focused on her mental health and is doing everything she can to avoid any compromising situations, “The key thing for her now is avoiding any kind of stress or anxiety and just getting on with the business of getting better,” they said.

Referencing Prince William and the couple’s three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9 and Prince Louis, 6, the source added, “They will bail out and be off to Sandringham the moment school breaks up.”

Elsewhere, Page Six has reported that parents whose children attend the same school as William and Kate’s have not seen the future Queen for months.



“There have been rumours she has done drop-off, but I haven’t seen her since the video,” one parent told the outlet. “We all feel very protective of her. Ask anyone at the school — they are amazing parents.”

It comes after a source shut down claims that Prince Harry sought to mend his estranged relationship with Kate and William after her cancer diagnosis, insisting any chance of a reunion is “a fantasy”.

“Meeting with Harry is the last thing that William or Catherine want or need right now,” the source said. “It’s a fantasy. It’s not about apologies or who said what, it is about protecting his family. Kate is recovering from cancer, and they are avoiding stressful situations.”

They continued to claim if the Sussexes believe they will “descend on Balmoral this summer” it would be “wishful thinking”.

“It’s all just very sad,” the source said.

Rumours first began swirling about the alleged phone call when royal expert, Tom Quinn claimed, “Since leaving the UK, Harry has actually contacted at least one royal: Kate.”

He added, “She is sympathetic, but fully supports her husband and, struggling with her own health problems, has no intention of playing peacemaker.”

Kate announced in March she was undergoing treatment after doctors detected cancer in her body following her major abdominal surgery in January in The London Clinic.



She said in the short video: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

The princess solemnly confessed the news had come as a “huge shock” and continued to praise her husband for his support during “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family”.