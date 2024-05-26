Princess Kate and Prince Harry. Photo / Getty Images

A friend close to the Princess of Wales has addressed claims Prince Harry ‘reached out” to Kate after he left the UK.

Following news Harry sought to mend his estranged relationship with Kate - who heartbreakingly revealed her cancer battle in March - and Prince William after her cancer diagnosis, a source has denied the claims, insisting any chance of a reunion is “a fantasy”.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, the insider said, “Meeting with Harry is the last thing that William or Catherine want or need right now.

“It’s a fantasy. It’s not about apologies or who said what, it is about protecting his family. Kate is recovering from cancer, and they are avoiding stressful situations.”

A source has shut down claims Prince Harry reached out to Princess Kate recently. Photo / AP

They continued to claim if the Sussexes believe they will “descend on Balmoral this summer” it would be “wishful thinking”.

“It’s all just very sad,” the source said.

It comes after a royal expert claimed the Duke of Sussex reached out to his “peacemaker” sister-in-law during his time living in the US to ask for help in repairing his damaged family relationships.

Speaking to the news outlet, royal expert Tom Quinn said “Since leaving the UK, Harry has actually contacted at least one royal: Kate.”

Quinn continued to allege the prince was successful in talking to the princess but claimed Harry did not receive the help he was looking for, “She is sympathetic, but fully supports her husband and, struggling with her own health problems, has no intention of playing peacemaker.”

The four senior royals were close until Harry and Meghan left the UK in 2020. Photo / AP

Harry and Meghan have remained estranged from the royal family since resigning from duties in 2020.

While Harry visited his father in February after hearing of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, he did not meet with his father during his trip to London last week during the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, because of the monarch’s full schedule.

As for his brother, it has was revealed the pair would not meet during Harry’s brief visit.

“Their relationship remains extremely fractured,” the insider said of Harry and William’s estrangement. “Harry has privately expressed a wish to sit down with his brother but now is not the time.”

For now, the Prince of Wales’ focus is solely on his family, supporting his wife during her treatment and looking after their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Harry and Meghan have hit out at the royals multiple times since resigning from duties - including in their Netflix docuseries. Photo / Netflix

Christopher Anderson, royal expert and author of The King, recently told Fox News Digital that Harry would like to reunite with Kate but claimed William will not allow it.

“Harry would love to reconnect with Kate [Middleton],” the expert said. He added, “They were once extremely close, and Harry was hit hard by the news of her cancer diagnosis, which he learned about just the way the rest of us did, via Kate’s shocking video.”

The Sussexes shared a statement of support soon after Kate went public with her diagnosis, writing: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”