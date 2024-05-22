Prince Harry reportedly reached out to 'peacemaker' Princess Kate. Photo / Getty Images

An expert has claimed that Prince Harry reached out to Princess Kate in a bid to save their relationship as well as his relationship with the royal family.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, resigned from royal duties in 2020, going on to launch a series of attacks on the family, including a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare.

Now, a royal expert has claimed the Duke of Sussex has reached out to his “peacemaker” sister-in-law during his time living in the US to ask for help in repairing his damaged family relationships, the Mirror reports.

Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / Supplied

Speaking to the news outlet, royal expert Tom Quinn said “Since leaving the UK, Harry has actually contacted at least one royal: Kate.”

Quinn continued to allege the prince was successful in talking to the princess - who heartbreakingly revealed her cancer battle in March - but claimed Harry did not receive the help he was looking for, “She is sympathetic, but fully supports her husband and, struggling with her own health problems, has no intention of playing peacemaker,” he said.

It comes after royal expert and author of The King, Christopher Anderson spoke to Fox News Digital, claiming that Harry would like to reunite with Kate. However, there is allegedly one major roadblock: his brother, Prince William.

“Harry would love to reconnect with Kate [Middleton],” the expert said adding, “They were once extremely close, and Harry was hit hard by the news of her cancer diagnosis, which he learned about just the way the rest of us did, via Kate’s shocking video.”

The Sussexes shared a statement of support soon after Kate went public with her diagnosis, writing: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Harry and Meghan reportedly were not told of her condition before it went public, finding out on social media instead.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is undergoing chemotherapy. Photo / Kensington Palace

William reportedly responded to the message by texting his brother, however the exchange was anything but “warm” and “informal”, according to sources.

Anderson continued to explain that despite Harry’s desire to reconcile, William allegedly does not feel the same way: “Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear [Prince] William is willing to let his brother anywhere near his ailing wife.”

He added: “There was just too much drama between the brothers and their wives, and there is lingering bitterness on everyone’s part,” Andersen continued. “So, the chances of even a meeting between Harry and the rest of the royal family, much less some sort of reconciliation, seem extremely slim.”