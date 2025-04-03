Chamber Music New Zealand’s 2025 season opener is anything but traditional. Photo / John McDermott

The mysterious, shadow-laden stage of Q Theatre’s Rangatira space suggested that Chamber Music New Zealand’s launch of its 2025 season would not be a traditional chamber music affair.

100 Winds: Taupō Hau Rau presented the New Zealand String Quartet in partnership with Moss Te Ururangi Patterson’s New Zealand Dance Company, setting the complex weave of the many winds around Lake Taupō to the patterned gleam of New York minimalist music.

Three now-classic string quartets by Philip Glass, delivered with the NZSQ’s signature commitment, were the musical core of the evening.

With new guest personnel on board, including prize-winning young cellist Matthias Balzat, the ensemble was remarkably incisive, from the testing unison of its opening lines to the translucent harmonies of the closing Mishima Quartet. Throughout, sensitive amplification added theatrical impact.

Early on, the sonorous finale to Glass’s Fourth Quartet was followed by spoken words, seemingly from the darkest recesses of the stage. The four dancers entered to pursue their remarkable transformation of the American’s music into lithe and boundless physical energy.