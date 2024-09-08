The wind quintet (left to right): Luca Manghi (flute), Peter Scholes (clarinet), Sam Brough (bassoon), Simon Williams (horn) and Gemma Pilchen (oboe). Photo / Lydia Sewell

OPINION

Auckland Chamber Orchestra is known for its versatile programming, tackling works off the beaten repertoire and balancing music for fuller orchestral forces with offerings on a more intimate scale.

Its “Bagatelles” concert was a top-notch evening of chamber music written for a wind quintet, delivered by some of our city’s finest musicians.

American composer Elliott Carter once commented on how the very individual sounds of flute, oboe, clarinet, horn and bassoon create a special virtue out of their inability to blend completely.

Yet the moody slow movements of Ross Harris’ opening Jazz Suite for Wind Quartet were as smooth as a big-band melt of reeds and horns - all this as Gemma Pilchen’s snaky oboe tune slipped over to Luca Manghi’s flute.