Bass Jonathan Eyres, and soprano Joanna Foote, with conductor Rita Paczian during the Bach Musica NZ concert at the Auckland Town Hall. Photo/ Peter Jennings

Rita Paczian has always been a woman on a mission — to remind us that there are choral alternatives to Handel’s Messiah at this time of the year. And so, she regularly schedules Bach’s Christmas Oratorio as a seasonal celebration for her Bach Musica NZ.

I could well imagine that its thrilling 2023 performance of the first three parts of this mammoth work left many impatient for tonight's presentation of the remainder.

Bach’s buoyant opening chorus, underpinned by the gloriously pungent timbres of trumpets and oboes, set a template for the concert. The choristers’ spirit and enthusiasm would prove irrepressible, even when the final chorus was repeated as a rousing encore.

For aficionados, the treat tonight was a quartet of first-rate soloists with the valued ability to illuminate Bach’s sometimes treacherous vocal pathways.