One person wrote, “more likely she was overwhelmed with the love and support from the public, such a lovely lady”. Another person wrote, “because of the reception she got when she entered! She is soo loved in the country”.

Meanwhile, others claimed the mother of three could have been “overwhelmed” by the outing after months away from public-facing events, “when I finished chemo and went out for the first time, I sobbed it was so overwhelming.”

Another person wrote, “I cried at a concert of my favourite band this weekend as I realised I’d been a year in remission and now I’m living my life again. Sometimes it hits you. So glad to see her out and about again.”

A viral video appears to show Princess Kate holding back tears. Photo / @katee.middelton

Kate attended the Wimbledon Men’s final on Sunday as part of her duties as patron of the All-England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club. She took over the role from Queen Elizabeth II in 2021.

The princess was joined by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and sister, Pippa Middleton, at the game in which defending champion cCarlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic.

While walking to her seat in the royal box, Kate received a standing ovation from audience members as it marked the second time she has made a public appearance since Christmas 2023 as she continues her preventative chemotherapy treatment.

Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon comes weeks after she attended Trooping the Colour in celebration of the King’s birthday - her first official engagement since her cancer diagnosis became public.

Ahead of her appearance, Wimbledon organisers told Britain’s Daily Telegraph that they planned to give her “as much flexibility as possible” in hopes she would attend and be able to hand out trophies to the winners.

It follows news Charlotte has become protective over her mother since Kate’s cancer diagnosis, with the family’s Trooping the Colour appearance showing the accuracy of the statement.

“I think that Charlotte is really taking care of her mum,” Ingrid Stewart told the Mirror. “It was quite sweet the way she stood in front of her [on the Buckingham Palace balcony] and they kept chatting.

The princess has only made two public appearances this year after undergoing preventative treatment for cancer. Photo / Getty Images

“Charlotte seems to be very full of admiration for her mother, which I think is a lovely thing, too.”

Kate, who is also mother to Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 6, made her first appearance in over six months at Trooping the Colour in June, the monarch’s birthday celebration.

The princess’ decision to attend the annual parade came just hours before the event was due to start, with expert Katie Nicholl claiming it was one she made herself after she was “given the sign-off by her medical team”.