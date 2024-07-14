They watched Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, face Novak Djokovic in a rematch of last year’s final. Alcaraz won the match.

The Princess of Wales wore a purple dress by Safiyaa.

Her sister Pippa Matthews also attended.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte met the Ladies champion upon entering the clubhouse. They brought her flowers.

The Princess of Wales will present the trophy to the winner of the men's final. Photo / Getty Images

The Princess of Wales received a standing ovation as she and Charlotte entered the royal box and took their seats on Centre Court.

Kate smiled broadly and waved to the crowd after ushering Charlotte to a seat to her right in the front row of the royal box.

Pictures shared on social media by Kensington Palace showed Charlotte holding a tennis racket.

The racket was given to the Princess of Wales by Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejčiková, who used it on Saturday to win the ladies’ final.

Other distinguished guests at Wimbledon on Sunday included Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor, Sir Cliff Richard, and Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter.

Catherine, Princess of Wales (2nd L) and Princess Charlotte (L) meet Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (C) during a visit to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Photo / Getty Images

Also seen in the crowds lining Centre Court were Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hiddleston, as well as politicians Nigel Farage and Chris Grayling.

Charlotte attended with brother Prince George last year to watch the men’s singles final.

On Saturday, Kate missed the ladies’ singles final for the first time in three years.

Kensington Palace had confirmed in advance Kate would be attending Sunday’s final and is set to present the winner’s trophy.

As patron of the All-England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club, the Princess of Wales has traditionally presented the trophies.

She took over the patronage of the AELTC from Queen Elizabeth II in 2021.

Catherine Princess of Wales appeared in good spirits at Wimbledon. Photo / Getty Images

The All-England Club has traditionally enjoyed a close relationship with the Royal family, with the Princess of Wales being the 10th member of the Royal family to present the trophy since 1907, when the future King George V became the club’s president.

The Duchess of Gloucester was informally sounded out as a potential replacement for the Princess of Wales if she was unable to attend on Sunday, the Telegraph understands.

The Prince of Wales, president of the Football Association, will be in Berlin to attend England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain later on Sunday.