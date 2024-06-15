Catherine, Princess of Wales, has returned to public duty for the first time since her cancer diagnosis. Photo / Getty Images

The Princess of Wales has appeared in public for the first time this year, as she begins her return to public life with an all-family outing at Trooping the Colour.

The Princess, who is still undergoing chemotherapy, has travelled by car for the King’s Birthday Parade, seen sitting with Prince William and their children as they arrive at Buckingham Palace.

She was then seen in the Glass State Coach with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they made their way to Horse Guards Parade for the full pomp and ceremony of Britain’s Armed Forces.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince Louis arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Photo / AP

The King and Queen also travelled by carriage, a concession to His Majesty’s own cancer treatment, while the Prince of Wales, Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Royal went on horseback.

This year, the Irish Guards were centre changed, with the Princess of Wales as their Colonel-in-Chief. She was unable to perform her first major public duties of the role at their rehearsal last week, instead sending a letter of support in which she said she hoped to represent them soon.

On Saturday she watched from the Major General’s Office with her children and other members of the family. They then watched the traditional flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Britain's King Charles III, right, is joined by Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Kate Princess of Wales on the Balcony at Buckingham Palace after attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony, in London. Photo / AP

Palace aides have emphasised that her appearance does not mean a full return to work.

The Princess has begun working from home when she feels able, has attended some meetings, and hopes to attend further unspecified public engagements over the summer.

In a personal statement, she said she is making “good progress” in her treatment but is “not out of the woods yet” and has “good days and bad days”.

It is understood that she was particularly focused on supporting her children during their public outing at Trooping, as well as the King who has suffered his own ill health this year.

This is the Princess of Wales’ first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis early this year. Photo / AP

She has not been seen on public duty so far this year, having major abdominal surgery in January and in March releasing a personal video telling the world she was having preventative chemotherapy following the discovery of cancer.

At the time of the update, on March 22, the palace said the Princess would return to official duties only when she is “cleared to do so by her medical team”.

”She may be keen to attend events as and when she feels able to, in line with medical advice,” added a source then. “Any initial public events will not necessarily signal a return to a regular public schedule.”

It will be the first time the Princess has been photographed with the wider Royal family since Christmas Day, on the annual walk to Sandringham church.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, in a photo released to announce her chemotherapy journey is progressing well. Photo / Matt Porteous

On January 17, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess was undergoing abdominal surgery, in hospital for up to two weeks and out of the public eye until at least Easter.

She was seen with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a Mother’s Day photograph, taken by Prince William and later revealed to have been edited.

In March, the Sun published a video of the Prince and Princess out at the Windsor Farm Shop.

Shortly afterwards, the Princess filmed her own video explaining that she had experienced complications following her surgery.

Post-operative tests had shown cancer had been present, she said, and she had begun a course of preventative chemotherapy.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” she said then.

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

The Princess has since been kept abreast of developments in her Early Years project, and wrote a letter to the Irish Guards, but has kept entirely out of the public eye.

In a statement released on Friday, she said: “I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”