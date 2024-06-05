Britain's Prince William has shared a positive update on his wife Kate's cancer battle. Photo / AP

Prince William has shared a positive update on Princess Kate amid her battle with cancer.

The Prince of Wales, 41, attended an event for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings this week, where he was asked by a veteran about his wife and whether she is “getting better”.

Chatting to the man, Hello! Magazine reported the father of three avoided going into detail about his wife’s condition, but explained she is getting better and added: “She’d have loved to be here.”

William joined his father, King Charles, and Queen Camilla at the event today in what marks the first of several major events the senior royals will attend in an effort to commemorate D-Day this year. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and actress Helen Mirren, also attended the event.

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales speaks with a D-Day veteran in Portsmouth, England. Photo / Getty Images

The prince gave a speech while attending the event where he confessed he was “deeply honoured” to be joining veterans from the Normandy landing. “We will always remember those who served and those who waved them off. The mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters who watched their loved ones go into battle, unsure if they would ever return.”

It comes after Vanity Fair reported Princess Kate’s preventative chemotherapy treatment has “turned a corner” in recent weeks.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the UK's national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking to the news outlet, a family friend of Kate and William revealed: “It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better.” They added: “It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time. Everyone has rallied around her - William, her parents, and her sister and brother.”

People magazine also reported last week that sources have seen the princess on both solo outings and with her family running errands.

While Kate has not been seen in public since Christmas day, The Mirror has reported she could be set to make her highly anticipated return as early as next week, for the annual Trooping the Colour parade on June 15.

“Kate ... is understood to be considering making an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the Trooping the Colour ceremony if she is feeling well enough,” a source told the outlet.

From left, Britain's Princess Anne, Prince George, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte view the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour in 2023. Photo / AP

Kensington Palace has not confirmed the claims, however a representative did state that the princess would not be taking part in the Colonel’s Review - the event’s official dress rehearsal on June 8.

Trooping the Colour is held in London every year to celebrate the monarch’s birthday. It includes a procession of approximately 1200 soldiers, musicians and more than 200 horses.

Senior royals also attend the event and appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony where they watch the RAF flyover.