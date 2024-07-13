Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales has presented the singles champions trophy at Wimbledon every year since 2016. Here, she presented the men's trophy to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after his victory in the final last year. Photo / Getty Images
The Princess, patron of the All England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club, will present the champion’s trophy after the match on Sunday.
Since 2021, she has also handed out the Venus Rosewater Dish to the winner of the ladies’ singles final, and Saturday marked her first absence from the match, won this year by Barbora Krejcikova, in three years.
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 13, 2024
It marked the first step in a “phased return” to public duty by the 73-year-old with a visit to one of her treasured charities, the Riding for the Disabled Association, which was hosting its annual national championships.
Some bruising was visible on the Princess’s cheek as she arrived at the equine centre of Hartpury University in Gloucestershire, and the long-planned engagement was condensed from two hours to one in light of her ongoing recovery.
Helena Vega Lozano, the chairman of the Riding for the Disabled Association UK, said: “It’s a huge honour for the Princess to come to the RDA as her only event since the accident. As soon as she got out of the car, she said: ‘I can’t remember a single thing about it’.”
The Princess was concussed after apparently being kicked in the head by a horse while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on June 23. The exact circumstances of the incident remain unknown, as she was unable to recall what had happened, and there were no witnesses.