Catherine, Princess of Wales, may need a 'long and well-deserved rest' after her recent appearance. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Kate made her first royal appearance in six months over the weekend as she continues receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. Now, a royal expert has claimed it will be a "while" before the public sees her again.

A royal expert has claimed Princess Kate will not be making another public appearance for a “little while”, claiming Trooping the Colour would have taken its toll on her.

The 42-year-old made her first royal appearance in six months this weekend to celebrate King Charles’ birthday. However, an expert has claimed it may be the last for a while as Kate will need a “long and well-deserved rest”.

The expert has said she believes Kate is like a 'swan'; 'gliding on the surface' and 'paddling quite frantically' below water. Photo / Getty Images

“I think a day like Saturday where she knows the eyes of the world are on her, there is a huge amount of scrutiny that will take its toll,” expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t think we can expect to see her in public for a little while. That’s going to take some recovery.”

The expert continued to say she believes that Kate - who is currently receiving chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer - has a “swan” like quality in the sense that she is “gliding on the surface” and “paddling quite frantically” under the water.

“There was a moment where she was watching the parade... and was offered a seat, which she gratefully accepted. That’s just a bit of an acknowledgement that she is not as strong, not as fit, as she was before she went into this treatment.”

Kate’s decision to attend the annual parade was one that came just hours before the event was due to start and Nicoll claims it was one she made herself after she was “given the sign-off by her medical team”.

Despite her attendance, Palace aides were quick to state the announcement does not mean the mother of three is returning to public duties but will attempt to partake in some engagements over the Northern Hemisphere’s summer.

Thanking the public for their messages of support, Kate said in her statement: “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

Britain's King Charles III, right, is joined by Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Kate Princess of Wales on the Balcony at Buckingham Palace. Photo / AP

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.

“On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

She added: “I am not out of the woods yet.”

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.”

She finished by saying: “Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

It was widely reported that the princess attended Trooping the Colour so that her three children would not have to ride in a carriage without an adult.

Kate appeared in good spirits as she stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony along with her children, William, the King, Queen Camilla and other senior royals.