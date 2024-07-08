Currently, Anne, who is the patron of the Northern Lighthouse Board, is noted down to be visiting the west coast of Scotland on July 15 to see the NLV Pharos ship. It has not yet been confirmed whether she will attend.

The King’s sister was hospitalised on June 24, just days after Charles’ annual Trooping the Colour parade, after sustaining a concussion and minor injuries in a horse-related incident.

The diary on @RoyalFamily website has been updated to remove Princess Anne's engagement next week, as she is still recovering from her accident last month.



Princess Anne’s next schedule engagement in July 15th & 16th when she will visit the Lighthouse tender ship NLV Pharos in… — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) July 7, 2024

It is unclear exactly what caused the incident due to the Anne suffering memory loss, but based on her injuries, it’s likely the Princess was knocked over by her horse’s head or legs, The Telegraph reported.

“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery,” the statement continued.

Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, said at the time of her release: “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay.”

Anne is a skilled horsewoman and competed in the 1976 Olympics for equestrian, becoming the first British royal to do so.

While appearing at the monarch’s birthday celebrations, she used her skills to settle her horse after it appeared to lose control during the royal procession.

A clip of the moment was shared to social media, with many fans quickly praising the senior royal.

“Princess Anne, always the outstanding horsewoman!” They said.

Another added: “She handles that horse with total respect and integrity. A consummate compassionate professional.” While a third wrote, “Nothing she can’t handle!”

Anne rode horseback in the procession alongside her brother, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, 60, and her nephew, William, Prince of Wales.