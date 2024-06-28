Princess Anne leaves hospital after ‘incident’ involving horse

Princess Anne will not return to royal duties until given the green light by doctors. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Anne has been discharged from hospital five days after being injured by a horse.

The 73-year-old Princess Royal was admitted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol after suffering “minor injuries and concussion” in an accident with a horse at her home in Gloucestershire on Sunday and it’s now been confirmed she has been deemed well enough to go home.

Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence said: “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay.”

Anne is believed to be planning to rest at home as she recuperates and will not return to royal duties until given the green light by doctors.

The royal - who is a highly skilled horsewoman and competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics – is believed to have suffered her injuries while walking on her Gloucestershire estate, in an accident thought to have been caused by a kick from a horse.