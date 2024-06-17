Princess Anne, Princess Royal during Trooping the Colour. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Anne has been praised by fans for staying calm when her horse appeared to almost lose control during this weekend’s Trooping the Colour parade.

The Princess Royal, who competed in the 1976 Olympics for equestrian, becoming the first British royal to do so, appeared at the annual parade on Saturday in London to celebrate her brother King Charles’ birthday.

No stranger to staying calm while navigating horseback, the 73-year-old was captured using her skills to settle her horse after it appeared to lose control during the royal procession.

Princess Anne, a master horsewoman and expert equestrian 🔥pic.twitter.com/rjGByESghq — Aimee 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@aimee_daisies) June 15, 2024

A clip of the moment was shared to social media, with many fans quickly praising the senior royal.

“Princess Anne, always the outstanding horsewoman!” They said.

Another added: “She handles that horse with total respect and integrity. A consummate compassionate professional.” While a third wrote, “Nothing she can’t handle!”

Anne rode horseback in the procession alongside her brother, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, 60, and her nephew, William, Prince of Wales.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Anne the Princess Royal during Trooping the Colour. Photo / Getty Images

Trooping the Colour is a pageantry event held every year to celebrate the Sovereign’s official birthday.

Crowd’s line The Mall and surrounding streets to see the event which involves more than 1400 officers and soldiers, approximately 200 horses; over 400 musicians from 10 bands and Corps of Drums march and appearances from the royal family.

Saturday’s event marked a particularly special occasion as it was the first time Kate, the Princess of Wales attended a royal engagement since Christmas Day.

The mother of Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9 and Prince Louis, 6 - whom she shares with William, was all smiles as she rode in a carriage with her children, before appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF flyover.

Kate is currently undergoing cancer treatment and revealed on Friday, just one day before the annual event was due to take place, that she would be making her long-awaited return to the public eye.

Despite her attendance, Palace aides were quick to state the announcement does not mean the mother of three is returning to public duties but will attempt to partake in some engagements over the northern hemisphere’s summer.

Princess Kate attended her first royal event in more than six months. Photo / AP

Thanking the public for their messages of support, Kate said in her statement: “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times,” she said.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

The princess told fans, her treatment is “ongoing” and her current plan is to take each day as it comes.



