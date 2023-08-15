King Charles has wished his sister Princess Anne a happy birthday. Photo / AP

Princess Anne celebrated her 73rd birthday yesterday - and her brother King Charles was one of the first to congratulate her.

The official Royal Family social media accounts shared the message, “Wishing Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today!” alongside two photos of the siblings.

The first snap showed the brother and sister pictured on his coronation day on May 6, smiling together. The second photo showed them posing as children at Clarence House in July 1951, with a 2-year-old Charles and 11-month-old Anne side by side in their prams.

In the photo, Charles holds his baby sister Anne’s hand. The photo was also shared for Anne’s 71st birthday in 2021.

It comes after the Princess Royal received a new military title last week, announced by King Charles and Buckingham Palace.

Anne was made Deputy Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, in recognition of “Her Royal HIghness’s strong links to Scotland”.

Several other royals, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Richard and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester were also given new appointments.

A statement from the palace read, “Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family.

“The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign.”

Anne had a very special assignment on Charles coronation day - following the crowning, she acted as Gold-Stick-in-Waiting for the parade back to the palace and was the only royal to ride on horseback instead of travel in a carriage.

Riding behind the King and Queen in the Gold State Coach, Anne led 6000 armed services personnel back to Buckingham Palace - an honour that reflected her close bond with Charles, according to her daughter Zara Tindall.

“It’s a busy time for them all, and her and her brother are very close, so it’s a nice thing to do,” she told People ahead of coronation day.

Anne has held the Gold Stick position since 1998. The role goes back to the 15th century when two officers, a Gold and a Silver Stick, stayed close to the monarch to keep them safe. Anne’s procession on horseback was fitting for the former Olympic rider.

She told CBC News, “I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick [in Waiting]. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I’d like to do for this coronation, so I said yes.

“Not least of all, it solves my dress problem.”