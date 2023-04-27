From how to watch it here in NZ to the big questions “Will Harry be there!” the Herald has got you covered with the King’s coronation explainer. Video / NZ Herald

Princess Anne has been handed the prestigious role of Gold-Stick-in-Waiting at her brother King Charles’ coronation.

The 72-year-old Princess Royal will travel on horseback behind the 74-year-old monarch and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, after they are crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6, and in her position as personal aide-de-camp she will then lead the larger procession featuring 6000 people from the armed services while the couple travels in the Gold State Coach.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, Anne was “incredibly honoured” when Charles told her of his wish she takes the position, which is seen as a reward for both her decades of duty and the advice she gives her older brother.

Princess Anne has been handed the role of Gold-Stick-in-Waiting at her brother's coronation. Photo / Getty Images

A source said: “The direction of the King’s decision is clear for all to see.

”He is rewarding the Princess Royal for her loyalty and her unwavering devotion to duty above all else.

”The King values his sister as a trusted lieutenant and this is the perfect example of such a relationship.”

The privilege dates back to the 15th century, when two officers, a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick, were placed close to the sovereign to protect them from danger.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort with Princess Anne and Prince Andrew attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel. Photo / AP

The roles are now only used on ceremonial and state occasions, with the Gold Stick role held jointly by the Colonels of the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals, both being Regiments of the Household Cavalry of the Household Division, while the Commander of the Household Cavalry, who holds the rank of colonel and is in charge of the sovereign’s ceremonial duties, is the Silver Stick.

Anne has executed the role on previous occasions as she is colonel of the Blues and Royals.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “Further details of the Coronation Procession will be released in due course.”

