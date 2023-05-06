After 27,200 days as the heir, Charles Philip Arthur George will today be officially crowned King of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth realms. Video /AP

Queen Camilla may be all smiles as she and King Charles make their way to Westminster Abbey but the royal was allegedly left stone-faced after a run-in with her sister-in-law, Princess Anne, during last night’s coronation eve dinner.

According to news.com, in the midst of the regal banquet held at Buckingham Palace Anne confronted Camilla over her new title, telling the soon-to-be-crowned royal her title is Queen Consort and not Queen.

Princess Anne has been handed the prestigious role of Gold-Stick-in-Waiting at her brother King Charles' coronation. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Diana’s former dressmaker, David Emanuel, told Dan Wootton on GB News he was aware of the interaction and that “Apparently the Princess Royal said, ‘You’re not Queen, you’re the Queen’s consort’.”

“I understood from Her Majesty the Queen, she said she should be Queen Consort. Now suddenly she’s now going to be Queen.

“And it’s very difficult because a lot of people have told me they were unhappy about it.”

Camilla, the Queen Consort, travels in the Diamond Jubilee Coach to Westminster Abbey. Photo / AP

The regal banquet was held at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the coronation and was attended by other members of the Royal Family and dignitaries.

Princess Anne’s role in the coronation procession is as the “Gold-Stick-in-Waiting” and will see her lead some 6000 armed services personnel along the historic route to Westminter Abbey.

She will also travel on horseback behind her brother and sister-in-law as they return from their regal ceremony.

Historically, Anne’s role has been bestowed upon someone to take on the Monarch’s personal safety and dates back to Tudor times when a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick were positioned alongside the King or Queen to protect them.

In an unusual connection, it is alleged Camilla’s former husband Andrew Parker Bowles was also romantically involved with Princess Anne. He is also said to be in attendance at the coronation.

According to a source who spoke to The Times newspaper, Parker Bowles, now 83, is “a bit of a rogue” and “very naughty with women”.

Andrew Parker-Bowles and Princess Anne, Princess Royal in 2020. Photo / Getty Images















