Soak your feet: Start with a relaxing foot soak in warm water to soften the skin. Add Epsom salts or a few drops of essential oils such as tea tree or peppermint for a refreshing and soothing effect. Let your feet soak for 10-15 minutes to loosen up any rough patches.

Epsom Bath Salts Pink Grapefruit and Nectarine, $6

Exfoliate: Once your feet are soft from the soak, use a pumice stone, foot file, or scrub to exfoliate dead skin cells. Focus on areas prone to dryness, such as the heels and balls of your feet. This will leave your feet feeling smoother and more revitalised.

Manicare pediPRO Callus File, $28.99

Moisturise: Lock in hydration with a thick foot cream, moisturiser or heel balm containing ingredients like urea, shea butter, or glycerin. Apply while your feet are still slightly damp to maximise absorption. For an extra boost of softness, slip on a pair of cotton socks overnight to let the moisturiser work its magic.

This Works Perfect Heels Rescue Balm, $43

Cuticle care: Gently push back your cuticles with a cuticle stick after your soak to keep your toenails looking neat and healthy. Avoid cutting them to prevent infection.

Nail trimming and polish: Trim your toenails straight across to avoid ingrown nails, then shape the edges with a nail file. Finish with a base coat, two layers of your favourite summer polish, and a top coat to seal in the colour.

Foot masks: Treat your feet to a hydrating foot mask. Ready-made options such as the Endota Nourishing Foot Mask (below) are perfect for an intensive boost of moisture. Hydrating masks like this are a safe option for at-home use.

If you want to try a peel for deep exfoliation, it is best to leave this type of service to a professional, as at-home foot peel masks can cause unwanted side effects such as chemical burns if not used correctly.

Endota Nourishing Foot Mask, $12

If you’d rather go to a salon

Sometimes, a professional touch is all you need to give your feet the pampering they deserve. Here are some top in-salon treatments to consider.

Spa pedicure: This treatment offers an all-in-one solution, including a foot soak, exfoliation, cuticle care, nail trimming, a foot and leg massage, and a hydrating mask. It’s the ultimate way to relax while getting your feet summer-ready. Spring Spa’s Margaret Dabbs Supreme Pedicure, $100, is a great option for yourself or as a gift idea.

Paraffin wax treatment: If your feet are suffering from dryness, a paraffin wax treatment deeply moisturises and soothes the skin, providing instant relief and promoting circulation. This involves dipping your feet into warm, melted paraffin wax, which is often infused with essential oils for added benefits.

Once your feet are coated, they are usually wrapped in plastic or a towel to retain the heat. The wax cools and hardens, creating a barrier that helps deeply moisturise and soften the skin. After about 15-20 minutes, the wax is peeled off, leaving your feet feeling smooth and hydrated.

Foot peel: An in-salon foot peel uses powerful exfoliants to shed dead skin over the course of a few days, revealing soft, new skin beneath.

If you’re new to the world of treatments and don’t know where to book, consider searching for beauty services near you using Fresha.com, a beauty and wellness booking platform. It’s also handy to use when travelling as it operates worldwide.

Need a Bit More? A Podiatrist Can Help

For more serious foot concerns, a podiatrist can be your go-to expert for personalised care. A podiatrist can identify and address issues such as cracked heels, fungal infections, or other skin and nail concerns.

If you have calluses and corns that require professional treatment, a podiatrist can safely remove this thickened skin, which can instantly make walking and footwear more comfortable.

Nail trimming and shaping can also be done by a podiatrist and is a safe way to ensure your nails stay in top condition, minimising the chance of infections that can be caused by the likes of ingrown toenails.

Those who often experience blisters or pain from certain types of footwear may wish to seek the guidance of a podiatrist, who can offer suggestions on the best style of shoes to wear for particular concerns.

