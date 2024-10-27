The post Andersen reshared – a meme created by the page @cindywithsign – took the picture shared by Luxon, overlaying the screenshot with a sign that labelled a clothing blunder the King had in the photo as a “king*ssy”.

“What I’m saying to you is that showing his king*ssy on main like that is just crazy [crying emoji],” the sign read.

@cindywithsign is a meme page that creates humorous posts relating to developments in New Zealand politics. The format of their memes typically includes a subject – like a photo or social media post – alongside a sign shrouded with satirical commentary salient to the current political landscape.

Former Labour Minister and list MP Ginny Andersen reshared the meme on her personal Instagram. Photo / @ginny_andersen

“King*ssy” is a portmanteau of the words “king” and “p*ssy”. In this case, as with similar terms, people often combine the latter with other words to express that something vaguely resembles female anatomy.

Here, the quip was used to refer to the shape of His Majesty’s trousers, suggesting they resemble female genitalia.

“King*ssy was not a word or a thing I needed to know existed,” read one comment on the post, while another person added: “I spat out my drink reading this.”

“How this was even anatomically possible, I do not knaur [sic],” wrote a third.

Sharing the monarch’s “king*ssy” on Luxon’s “main” Instagram – as opposed to a private one where you’d post personal content without public access – was described as “crazy” by the meme page, suggesting the public would’ve likely picked up on it. A crying emoji, used to signal something funny, was also added to hint at the absurdity of the King’s gaffe.

Observant followers in Luxon’s comment section also picked up on the fashion mishap, meaning its discovery was not limited to the meme page.

“What’s going on with the King’s fit?” asked one person. Another seemed less impressed with Charles’ outfit, writing: “Honestly, if that’s how a King wears a suit...”

Others on social media spun jokes out of the unidentified Navy ship seen in the background, referencing the recent sinking of HMNZS Manawanui off the coast of Upolu, Samoa on October 6.

RNZN divers on the scene above the wreck of HMNZS Manawanui, off the southern coast of Upulo, Samoa. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

“Is that the Manawanui rising from the dead behind them?” joked one person on the meme post.

One person told Luxon it was “good to see you’ve brought your dad to help with the clean-up”, as another said: “Hope an oil clean-up of the ocean was part of your trip”.

Other people came to defend the pair in the comments section.

One Kiwi wrote people may “mock Charles” but noted, “He was a very early adopter of climate change mentality and more importantly acted on it!”

A fellow Kiwi questioned Luxon’s response to the disaster, stating he’d avoided visiting the site of the shipwreck and didn’t know if he would meet with impacted communities.

Ginny Andersen (right) has remained a senior Labour MP while the party is in Opposition. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Andersen is a senior Labour MP who has served in the House of Representatives since 2017. Under the sixth Labour government, she held the positions of both Minister of Justice and Minister of Police under the leadership of Chris Hipkins.

She is currently ranked 17th on Labour’s party list, having lost her seat in 2023 to National Party MP Chris Bishop in the Hutt South electorate after defeating him by nearly 4000 votes in the 2020 election.

The Herald has sought comment from Andersen.

King Charles was originally meant to visit Aotearoa during this year’s royal tour, which has seen the monarch spend time in Australia and visit Samoa for the CHOGM. However, New Zealand was removed from the tour and his Australia visit was cut by six days in light of the King’s cancer diagnosis and ongoing chemotherapy treatment.