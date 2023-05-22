Prince Harry speaks with Anne, the Princess Royal in Westminster Abbey, ahead of the coronation. Photo / AP

Prince Harry speaks with Anne, the Princess Royal in Westminster Abbey, ahead of the coronation. Photo / AP

Princess Anne has earned her stellar reputation as a dedicated royal, showcasing an unwavering work ethic and well-known allegiance to the crown over the decades.

However, one fact about the Princess Royal that might come as a surprise to royalists across the globe is a certain soft spot for her banished nephew - Prince Harry.

Coronation watchers who sat close to the telly may have spotted a sweet exchange between the Duke of Sussex and his aunt at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The Princess Royal, who donned her Blues and Royals uniform paired with the dark green Thistle Mantle, paused for a chat with Harry as she made her way to her seat at the coronation ceremony.

While a majority of the senior royals made a point of ignoring the ex-royal, Anne allegedly asked Harry if he was okay with his seat three rows back and if he would be able to see beyond her high-feathered cap.

In what seemed to be a good-humoured encounter between the two, lip-readers revealed he quipped back: “I don’t mind’ before saying ‘Sit at the front!”

Princess Anne was seated in front of Prince Harry at the coronation in May. Photo / Getty Images

While eagle-eyed viewers may have been surprised by this light-hearted exchange, so were the working royals seated in the pews behind.

But one of the Princess Royal’s most beloved qualities - aside from her well-earned title as “hardest-working royal” - is her ability to get on with things.

Adhering to the “Keep calm and carry on” mentality that was set by the Queen, Anne is known for not holding on to the past - a way of thinking that might benefit Harry.

Few may have realised that Anne has always had a soft spot for the Duke of Sussex, especially when he lost his mother, Princess Diana, when he was young.

Prince Harry greets Princess Anne at a service to celebrate the life of his mother Diana. Photo / Getty Images

And while her decision to not give her children royal titles may be a contrasting motion to Harry and Meghan’s demand for Archie and Lilibet to be titled, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Sussex have more in common than you might realise.

Anne was one of the only members of the monarchy who wasn’t bad-mouthed in Harry’s ruthless take down.

A royal source said: “The Princess Royal has always had a soft spot for Harry and they both have a wicked sense of humour. People talk about Prince Andrew being the spare but Anne was the second-born, too, and particularly since Diana died has always felt a duty to support her nephew. Both Anne and Harry have a great sense of humour and more in common than it might seem.”

One stand-out memory of the two was in 2008 when Anne presented the Afghanistan war campaign medals to soldiers of the Household Cavalry Regiment, which Harry was a part of.

Prince Harry with Princess Anne before receiving his campaign medal for service in Afghanistan. Photo / Getty Images

Could Anne be asked by King and country to salvage the relationship between father and son?

As with most acts of service for the Princess Royal - if duty calls, she will answer.



