Kate, who is also mother to Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 6, made her first appearance in over six months at Trooping the Colour in June, the monarch’s birthday celebration.

The princess’s decision to attend the annual parade came just hours before the event was due to start, with expert Katie Nicholl claiming it was one she made herself after she was “given the sign-off by her medical team”.

Kate is currently undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer and revealed just one day before the annual event was due to take place, that she would be making her long-awaited return to the public eye.

Charlotte stuck close to her mum during Kate's first public appearance in over six months. Photo / Getty Images

Despite appearing in good spirits, Nicholl claimed it may be the last for a while as Kate will need a “long and well-deserved rest”.

“I think a day like Saturday where she knows the eyes of the world are on her, there is a huge amount of scrutiny that will take its toll,” expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t think we can expect to see her in public for a little while. That’s going to take some recovery.”

The expert continued to say she believes that Kate has a “swan-like” quality in the sense that she is “gliding on the surface” and “paddling quite frantically” under the water.

“There was a moment where she was watching the parade... and was offered a seat, which she gratefully accepted. That’s just a bit of an acknowledgement that she is not as strong, not as fit, as she was before she went into this treatment.”

Kate’s most recent statement revealed she would be going through treatment for a bit longer, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.

“On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

She added: “I am not out of the woods yet.”