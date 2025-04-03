Advertisement
NZ Post taking on the Easter Bunny with personalised egg delivery

NZ Herald
Why isn't Easter Sunday anchored to a specific date like Christmas, Waitangi or ANZAC Day? Video / NZ Herald

NZ Post is going one step further than helping out the Easter bunny this year, launching a service in which people can order Easter eggs decorated with someone’s face.

The company says if you can’t be with your loved ones this Easter, a half dozen chocolate marshmallow eggs with a face of your choosing printed on the foil wrapper is the next best thing.

Packaged in a bespoke box, the Good Eggs are made in New Zealand by Rainbow Confectionery and are $12 per pack; including courier costs nationwide. Orders are restricted to New Zealand delivery addresses only.

NZ Post’s limited edition Good Eggs enables Kiwis to order eggs wrapped in foil featuring their very own face. Photo / NZ Post
NZ Post chief customer officer Bryan Dobson said the service was born from the fact marshmallow eggs are a unique, and cherished Easter treat in Aotearoa.

“As the saying goes, it’s not the gift - it’s the thought that counts. We hope this campaign reminds Kiwis to reach out and connect with their loved ones this Easter, no matter the distance.”

Those keen to take part should hop to it, 100 packs are available to order from today, at nzpostgoodeggs.co.nz

The mail carrier advises anyone looking to send packages of any sort this Easter to send them early, to have the best chance of them arriving on time. The deadline for domestic Easter packages is Monday April 14 and Easter baskets headed across the Tasman to Australia should be mailed by April 9.

The novelty item is priced at  $12 per pack, including courier costs nationwide. Photo / NZ Post.
NZ Post’s Easter egg sending advice

NZ Post also has some tips for Kiwis to ensure their presents and eggs arrive intact:

  • Internal cushioning packaging - pack cushioning materials around all sides of your Easter eggs and wrap enough times so you cannot feel the shape of the egg. Your eggs should not be able to move around in the box or bag.
  • External packaging - cardboard boxes are a great option for packaging Easter eggs and ensuring they arrive safely.
  • Sealing parcels - Seal your Easter parcel with a strong, self-adhesive tape.
  • Multiple items –To minimise internal friction, Easter eggs packed together in one parcel should be individually wrapped and separated from each other with cushioning material.
