NZ Post is going one step further than helping out the Easter bunny this year, launching a service in which people can order Easter eggs decorated with someone’s face.

The company says if you can’t be with your loved ones this Easter, a half dozen chocolate marshmallow eggs with a face of your choosing printed on the foil wrapper is the next best thing.

Packaged in a bespoke box, the Good Eggs are made in New Zealand by Rainbow Confectionery and are $12 per pack; including courier costs nationwide. Orders are restricted to New Zealand delivery addresses only.

NZ Post’s limited edition Good Eggs enables Kiwis to order eggs wrapped in foil featuring their very own face. Photo / NZ Post

NZ Post chief customer officer Bryan Dobson said the service was born from the fact marshmallow eggs are a unique, and cherished Easter treat in Aotearoa.