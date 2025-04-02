Advertisement
Daily Bread hot cross buns recalled: Six-pack hot cross buns risk of glass contamination

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

  • Daily Bread has recalled its award-winning hot cross buns due to potential glass contamination.
  • The affected six-pack buns were sold at Farro Fresh in Auckland with a best-before date of April 10, 2025.
  • Customers are advised to return the product for a full refund; no other products are affected.

Some of New Zealand’s most awarded hot cross buns have been recalled after concerns they may contain glass.

The Auckland-based bakery, Daily Bread, has recalled a specific batch of its six-pack traditional hot cross buns.

The traditional hot cross buns from Daily Bread have been voted the best hot cross buns in New Zealand for three years running.

The food recall notice by Dough Boys Limited says the specific product being recalled is branded as “Traditional Hot Cross Buns”, the products were sold at Farro Fresh throughout Auckland in a 250g cardboard box, with the best-before date of April 10, 2025.

Farro’s website sells a six-pack of the sought-after buns for $24.99. MPI states that the 22 packets of the affected batch have been sold.

Daily Bread recalls batch of hot cross buns fearing glass contamination. Photo / MPI
No other Daily Bread products are affected by the recall.

“Customers should return the product to their retailer for a full refund,” said Dough Boys Limited.

The triple award-winning bun is described as being “heavy on spice with sweet rum-soaked fruit, candied citrus peel, and finished with a sticky orange and cardamom glaze”.

Daily Bread began in late 2017 when Josh Helm and Tom Hishon of Orphans Kitchen joined forces with baker Patrick Welzenbach.

Its first bakery opened in early 2018, “founded on principles of using locally sourced ingredients where possible and making the best bread we can conceive”.

