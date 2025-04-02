Health New Zealand is releasing its high-level review into an incident at Waikato Hospital.

Daily Bread has recalled its award-winning hot cross buns due to potential glass contamination.

The affected six-pack buns were sold at Farro Fresh in Auckland with a best-before date of April 10, 2025.

Customers are advised to return the product for a full refund; no other products are affected.

Some of New Zealand’s most awarded hot cross buns have been recalled after concerns they may contain glass.

The Auckland-based bakery, Daily Bread, has recalled a specific batch of its six-pack traditional hot cross buns.

The traditional hot cross buns from Daily Bread have been voted the best hot cross buns in New Zealand for three years running.

The food recall notice by Dough Boys Limited says the specific product being recalled is branded as “Traditional Hot Cross Buns”, the products were sold at Farro Fresh throughout Auckland in a 250g cardboard box, with the best-before date of April 10, 2025.