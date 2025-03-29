Let yourself indulge

It’s important to treat yourself and indulge in the beautiful things in life. If you’re looking to spend your travel money this Easter, Luminous Living’s High Street Lofts offers an unparalleled retreat in the heart of Auckland. Nestled within a beautifully restored heritage building, these sophisticated New York-style lofts invite guests to experience a seamless blend of style, comfort, and exclusivity. Think soaring ceilings, designer finishes, and premium touches like Chopard Swiss bathroom essentials and Rivolta Carmignani Italian linens—each detail crafted for ultimate indulgence. For those seeking a more expansive stay, Luminous on Anzac is set to open its doors in April 2025, offering eight lavish penthouse suites complete with fully equipped kitchens and an all-inclusive curated food and beverage experience. luminousliving.co.nz

High Street Lofts at Auckland’s High Street.

Seek adventure

For travellers who value adventure, the Fremantle International Street Arts Festival (April 18-21, 2025) is ready to set your Easter weekend on fire with a fiery spectacle. Headlining the festival’s After Dark programme is the West Australian premiere of Amor by France’s Compagnie Bilbobasso, blending Argentinian tango with pyrotechnic theatrics. Kicking off on Good Friday, the 25th anniversary of FISAF will feature a stellar roster of acts that push the boundaries of street theatre with a bundle of Western Australian first experiences. More than 70 international and local artists will transform Fremantle’s streets, including family-friendly acts such as Canada’otherworldlyly puppets with Imagicario, Japan’s high-energy Haribow, and Argentina’s self-taught clown Torpeza Rítmika. Guests can see the performances across eight iconic Fremantle venues, including the National Hotel, Fremantle Prison, FOMO Freo, Sail & Anchor and Esplanade Park, with roaming acts also set to surprise and delight festivalgoers throughout the day and night. streetartsfestival.com.au

Fremantle International Street Arts Festival 2025 lineup is headlined by a fire-filled spectacle: 'Amor' by Compagnie Bilbobasso.

Create fond memories

With the Sydney Royal Easter Show returning this year from April 11-22, 2025, families can celebrate their love for Easter while creating fond memories in Sydney. The festival is famous for its diverse lineup of activities, from niche farm-related events like the Farmyard Nursery, the Royal Horse Shows, anthe d Royal Aviary Bird Show, to thrilling rides and games with Gong cha Carnival and Sushi Hub Kids’ Carnival livening up the party. For those looking for a classic egg hunt, they also have Sydney’s Royal Egg Hunt happening daily so you won’t miss tradition! It doesn’t matter how old you are, because the Sydney Royal Easter Show promises unforgettable memories for all ages. eastershow.com.au.

Spend quality time with your family at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.



