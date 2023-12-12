Just days after the release of their family’s annual Christmas card, eagle-eyed royal enthusiasts have noticed something a bit… odd. Photo / Getty Images

When you first look at it, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas card is a picture-perfect portrait of a happy family.

However, just a few days after the release of the festive photograph, eagle-eyed fans have spotted something a bit off about the sweet family picture, which features the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Rumours have begun swirling on social media that the family portrait may have suffered a Photoshop fail - with Prince Louis’ left hand seemingly missing a middle finger.

Some people defended the picture, saying the 5-year-old may have just stretched out his hand too much or tucked his finger away out of sight. Regardless, the picture looks a little bit strange.

The family decided to wear matching basic shirts for their 2023 Christmas card, with William and his sons dressed in dark trousers and Kate and Charlotte opting for jeans.

The black-and-white portrait was captured by British magazine photographer Josh Shinner a few months earlier.

While the Waleses leaned more towards a casual card this year, King Charles and Queen Camilla opted for something a little bit more flash.

The couple used one of the pictures from their opulent May coronation, in which they’re both dressed to the nines in full royal regalia and sport jewel-encrusted crowns.

The photo was taken by Hugo Burnand in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace after Charles and Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey.

In accordance with annual tradition, Charles and Camilla will spend Christmas at Sandringham and will be joined by other senior members of the royal family, along with Camilla’s grandchildren.

It comes after wild speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are thinking of spending Christmas in the UK for the first time since 2018.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have revealed their 2023 Christmas card. Photo / AP

A pal of the Sussexes told the Sunday Times last month that after the “friendly” call between Harry, Meghan and the King in honour of Charles’ 75th birthday, the Montecito-based royals said they “would love to” celebrate the festive holiday with the family.

“I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty,” the close source told the publication.

“As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays.”