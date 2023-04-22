The Prince and Princess of Wales posted a sweet picture of Louis in a wheel barrow to mark his fifth birthday. Photo / Instagram

From stealing the spotlight at the biggest royal events to sticking out his tongue to the future Queen of England, Prince Louis, who is turning five today, is a firm favourite in the royal family poll and it’s no surprise why.

Fourth in line to the throne and first in line to our hearts, the youngest son of Prince William and Kate came into the world at 11:01 on April 23 2018. The baby boy weighed 3.8 kg which marked him as the heaviest royal baby to be born in the last 100 years, according to Daily Mail.

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked Prince Louis' fifth birthday by releasing new portraits for the young boy taken in Windsor. Photo / Supplied

The Prince and Princess of Wales proudly introduced their son to the world for the first time outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, only seven hours after he was born.

The tiny Prince was wrapped in the same blanket worn by his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Since then, Prince Louis has certainly made quite the impression when it comes to public outings.

Labelled ‘relatable’ by the British public, Louis’ hilarious facial expressions and cheeky attitude brings a smile to royalists across the globe.

At the Trooping the Colour celebrations last year, Prince Louis stole the show when he pulled a series of funny faces - most notably covering his ears in front of the late Queen Elizabeth to block the sound of the roaring plane engines flying over Buckingham Palace.

Fans took to social media to caption the hilarious photographs.

At the Platinum Pageant, the Prince had all eyes on him a second time around when he stuck out his tongue out at his mum and playfully covered her mouth with his hand.

To mark the Prince’s fifth birthday, here are some of our favourite snaps of the mischievous royal over the years.

Prince William and Kate Duchess of Cambridge pose for photographers with their newborn baby boy Prince Louis outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital on April 23, 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 8, 2019 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match, in which Prince William and Prince Harry were competing for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy in 2019 in Wokingham, England. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Louis got messy with paint on his second birthday. Photo / Instagram

George with his siblings, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis,during the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations. Photo / Getty Images

Britain's Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Photo / AP

Prince Louis of Cambridge 'thumb's his nose' and sticks his tongue out at his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as they attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William and Catherine, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Louis and his big sister, Princess Charlotte, taking part in their royal family Christmas festivities. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Louis of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Photo / Getty Images

