The Prince and Princess of Wales posted a sweet picture of Louis in a wheel barrow to mark his fifth birthday. Photo / Instagram
From stealing the spotlight at the biggest royal events to sticking out his tongue to the future Queen of England, Prince Louis, who is turning five today, is a firm favourite in the royal family poll and it’s no surprise why.
Fourth in line to the throne and first in line to our hearts, the youngest son of Prince William and Kate came into the world at 11:01 on April 23 2018. The baby boy weighed 3.8 kg which marked him as the heaviest royal baby to be born in the last 100 years, according to Daily Mail.
The Prince and Princess of Wales proudly introduced their son to the world for the first time outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, only seven hours after he was born.
The tiny Prince was wrapped in the same blanket worn by his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Since then, Prince Louis has certainly made quite the impression when it comes to public outings.
Labelled ‘relatable’ by the British public, Louis’ hilarious facial expressions and cheeky attitude brings a smile to royalists across the globe.
At the Trooping the Colour celebrations last year, Prince Louis stole the show when he pulled a series of funny faces - most notably covering his ears in front of the late Queen Elizabeth to block the sound of the roaring plane engines flying over Buckingham Palace.
Fans took to social media to caption the hilarious photographs.