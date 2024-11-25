They will all reportedly be welcomed to London for three days, with transport and accommodation provided by Southport Stronger Together.

“The royal family have been a tremendous support to the families,” a royal source told The Sun.

“The families have met the king, met Taylor Swift, and now this wonderful concert – but it is all unbearably tinged with the trauma they are still dealing with.

“It has been a horrendous time for them, and none of the children or the adults who were in that room will ever be the same again.”

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Royal Carols - Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2023, in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Three children – Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7; Alice Da Silva Aguiar, 9; and Bebe King, 6 – were killed in the July 29 attack during the Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop in Southport, a town about four hours northwest of London.

Eighteen-year-old Axel Rudakubana was charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder. His motive remains unknown.

Last month, Kate’s first engagement after announcing she had completed chemotherapy was a visit to Southport, near Liverpool, alongside husband Prince William.

During the emotional outing, they met with the families of the young victims, as well as survivors and emergency responders who fought to save those caught up in the attack.

The tragedy sent shockwaves around the world, and Swift herself released a statement the day after it unfolded.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock,” the singer wrote at the time on Instagram.

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class.”

Swift went on to meet with the families and survivors of the attack during the London leg of her Eras Tour in August, and raised more than $25,000 (NZ$27,800) for thier cause.