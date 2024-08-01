Judge Andrew Menary did not impose reporting restrictions on Rudakubana’s identity, which had not previously been reported as he is under 18.

Rudakubana was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing in October. He has been charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.

Large disturbances broke out in Southport, a town in England’s northwest, after false information was spread on social media that the suspect in the stabbings was a radical Islamist migrant, with anti-immigrant protesters descending on Southport town from elsewhere.

Police have said the attack was not terrorism-related and that the suspect was born in the UK, quashing speculation on his origins.

Tributes to the victims are left by wellwishers in Southport, England. Photo / Getty Images

Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with police leaders to offer them the government’s full backing following violent clashes with protesters in Southport and London.

”As far as the far-right is concerned, this is co-ordinated, this is deliberate,” Starmer told a press conference. “This is not a protest that just got out of hand. It is a group of individuals who are who are absolutely bent on violence. Our country is coming to terms with an act so inexplicably vile.

“Our thoughts are with the families at the heart of this unimaginable pain.

The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday.



They deserve our support and our respect.



Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves.



They will feel the full force… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 30, 2024

“Let me be clear: the tiny, mindless minority in our society who provoked violent disorder on our streets will be made to face the full force of the law.”

Starmer said the government was establishing a national unit across police forces to tackle violent disorder including shared intelligence, wider deployment of facial recognition technology and preventative action such as orders to restrict the movement of persistent offenders.

He also warned social media companies: “Violent disorder, clearly whipped up online, that is also a crime and it is happening on your premises and the law must be upheld everywhere.”

Thousands gathered near Starmer’s Downing Street office and residence in London on Wednesday evening, shouting: “Save our kids”, “We want our country back” and “Stop the boats”.

Protesters also threw flares and smoke canisters towards Downing Street.

London’s Metropolitan Police said 111 people had been arrested for offences including violent disorder and assaults on police officers.

Five officers were injured.

On Tuesday, more than 50 police officers were hurt in protests in Southport, when demonstrators set police vans on fire and dismantled garden walls to hurl bricks at officers.

As well as the killing of three girls aged six to nine, the attack in the normally quiet town left eight other children and two adults with stab wounds.

Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said in a statement that two of the children had been discharged from hospital.

”We continue to treat five children involved in the devastating incident in Southport on Monday, including one recently transferred to us from Aintree University Hospital,” the trust said.

”All the children in our care are currently in a stable condition.”

Hundreds of people in the community have taken part in vigils to mourn the slain children and laid bouquets of flowers at the site of the incident.