Kaur quickly followed up the post by claiming that people took her comments the wrong way.

“It was a genuine ask. My brother had chemo. He didn’t age. He died. Apologies if it was insensitive or just plain wrong. Hands up. I’m sorry.”

The more I'm seeing. The more it's becoming clearer...you don't give one shit about Kate and her cancer (pre cancer) ...you just couldn't STAND that I , a brown Indian woman had asked a literally NOTHING question about ageing.

About ageing?!??!?! And you LOST IT.



After more heated backlash, including what Kaur claimed was “racist disgusting misogyny” targeting her, she released an online video apology claiming she didn’t intend to be malicious or nasty.

“I put out a stupid tweet. That wasn’t my intention, my intention was not to be malicious or nasty or anything,” Kaur said.

“I’m not like that, anybody who knows me. It was stupid to ask about the ageing. I’ve admitted that, I’ve put my hands up and apologised if it caused offence.”

Further on in the thread, Kaur angered royal fans once again after taking aim at Middleton’s privilege and accusing the royal family of profiting from cancer charities.

Kate Middleton previously appeared in a video posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account, confirming her chemotherapy is over and her focus was now on staying cancer-free. Photo / @princeandprincessofwales

“She’s had near enough a year off work. Of course, it must take its toll. I know plenty of people who have been in hospital and out for pre-cancerous treatment, and they’re back at work,” Kaur wrote.

“People suffer all day long, and they work, and they have to work. My own brother worked up until weeks before he died. So, Kate does have a lot of privilege there. I’m not excusing my tweet. But what I’m saying is you’re all mad at me, but you’re not mad at the fact her husband and her father-in-law profit from cancer charities.”

Middleton has made few public appearances this year after undergoing abdominal surgery followed by preventative chemotherapy, but her husband Prince William recently revealed she is looking to increase her workload in the coming months and that he’d like her to join him on overseas visits again.