Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Prince William gives rare update on Kate Middleton’s health after cancer treatment

By Bronte Coy
news.com.au·
2 mins to read
Prince William has revealed how his wife Kate is doing after completing cancer treatment. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William has revealed how his wife Kate is doing after completing cancer treatment. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William has offered a rare update on his wife’s health, two months after she announced she’d completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Speaking to the BBC and Sky News in Cape Town, he said that the Princess of Wales is “doing really well” after an undoubtedly gruelling health battle this year.

“She’s doing really well thanks. And … hopefully she is watching [the Earthshot Prize Awards] tonight … so, cheering me on,” William told reporters.

Kate Middleton appeared in a video posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account, confirming her chemotherapy is over and her focus was now on staying cancer-free. Photo / @princeandprincessofwales
Kate Middleton appeared in a video posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account, confirming her chemotherapy is over and her focus was now on staying cancer-free. Photo / @princeandprincessofwales

“She’s been amazing this whole year. I know she will be really keen to see tonight be a success.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kate revealed in March that cancer had been found while she was undergoing abdominal surgery, and retreated from public duties for months as she underwent treatment and worked toward recovery.

The Prince of Wales’ remarks about her current health came as he prepared to host his fourth annual Awards, which are being held in South Africa this year.

The event is designed to highlight and bolster the best solutions currently in development to tackle the environmental crisis, with five winners from around the world each receiving nearly $2 million in funding.

William also opened up about the way he and Kate educate their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince George, 6 – about climate issues, telling media that they “do what they can” to “help with the environment” at home.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We go through all the basics of recycling and making sure we minimise water use and turning off lights when we leave the house and stuff like that, and making sure, which is sensible in what we do around the environment,” he explained.

“I think every family has these conversations. You just try to do what you can.”

However, he admitted, “the Earthshot Prize has got to be a bit more global” than just household adjustments.

“We are trying to do big-scale ambition and big-scale business to tackle some of the solutions,” William said.

“But I brought the children along that journey and tonight I hope they are watching and they are proud of kind of what we are try to do here, which is to really galvanise that energy that enthusiasm to make real impact.”

Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle