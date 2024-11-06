Kate revealed in March that cancer had been found while she was undergoing abdominal surgery, and retreated from public duties for months as she underwent treatment and worked toward recovery.

The Prince of Wales’ remarks about her current health came as he prepared to host his fourth annual Awards, which are being held in South Africa this year.

The event is designed to highlight and bolster the best solutions currently in development to tackle the environmental crisis, with five winners from around the world each receiving nearly $2 million in funding.

William also opened up about the way he and Kate educate their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince George, 6 – about climate issues, telling media that they “do what they can” to “help with the environment” at home.

“We go through all the basics of recycling and making sure we minimise water use and turning off lights when we leave the house and stuff like that, and making sure, which is sensible in what we do around the environment,” he explained.

“I think every family has these conversations. You just try to do what you can.”

However, he admitted, “the Earthshot Prize has got to be a bit more global” than just household adjustments.

“We are trying to do big-scale ambition and big-scale business to tackle some of the solutions,” William said.

“But I brought the children along that journey and tonight I hope they are watching and they are proud of kind of what we are try to do here, which is to really galvanise that energy that enthusiasm to make real impact.”