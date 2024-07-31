Police, who have arrested an unnamed 17-year-old male on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, have said the incident was not terrorism-related and sought to quash speculation on the suspect’s origins, saying he was born in Britain.

That did not prevent protesters, from what Merseyside police believed were tied to the right-wing anti-Islam group, the English Defence League, targeting a mosque in the town and attacking police who tried to stop them.

We would like to provide you all with an update following the disorder that took place last night (Tuesday 30 July) in #Southport.



In total, 53 officers were injured, and of those, 49 were Merseyside Police officers and four were Lancashire Police officers.



Eight of these officers

Politicians and police said most of those taking part in the violence were not from the area, and said the clashes detracted from a large vigil attended by thousands to pay tribute to the young victims.

Thirty-nine officers were treated for injuries, including 27 who were taken to hospital, North West Ambulance Service said on Wednesday.

Police said eight had suffered serious injuries including fractures, and three police dogs were also hurt.

We can confirm the names of the three girls who were tragically killed in Southport on Monday (29 July).



They are Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine



— Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) July 30, 2024

“Offenders have destroyed garden walls so they could use the bricks to attack our officers and have set cars belonging to the public on fire, and damaged cars parked in the Mosque car park,” Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss of Merseyside Police said.

“This is no way to treat a community, least of all a community that is still reeling from the events of Monday.”

On Wednesday, streets in Southport were littered with bricks from broken walls, smashed bottles, and large garbage bins - which had been hurled at police the night before - and their contents.

Charred tarmac bore witness to the police vehicles which had been set alight.

“What I saw last night was absolutely appalling ... It was devastating and it’s kind of taken away from actually what’s gone on, which is the tragedy of those deaths,” resident David Burgess told Sky News.

“This is about the girls and the tragedy which has happened - don’t make it about this,” he said, referring to the clashes.

“This isn’t Southport. This isn’t the community.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and senior ministers blamed “violent thugs from out town” for the trouble.

“Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves. They will feel the full force of the law,” Starmer said.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s fans have raised more than £270,000 ($583,000) to help families of the victims and for the hospital where some of the children were being treated.



