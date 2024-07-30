Payne said: “Alice’s radiant smile brightened our days, and she embraced every aspect of school life with enthusiasm and joy. Her kindness, playful nature and zest for trying new things will forever be remembered.

“Bebe was a joyful girl, whose kindness radiated through the entire Churchtown community. Her considerate nature meant that she had many friends and she always ensured all children felt included, whether that was through play or working together in the classroom.”

Merseyside Police said all three families are being supported by specialist officers.

The three children were among 11 stabbed during a sustained knife attack as they attended a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop in Southport on Monday lunchtime.

Five of the children who were hurt and two adults who bravely tried to protect them remain in a critical condition in hospital.

John Hayes, a local businessman who tried to disarm the attacker, was stabbed in the leg, while yoga teacher Leanne Lucas was also seriously wounded.

A 17-year-old youth from the Banks area of Southport was arrested on Monday afternoon on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and remains in police custody.

Police said the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related, and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

Taylor Swift posted on social media following the fatal stabbing attack that took place at a Taylor Swift-themed event in Southport, UK.

In a statement released on social media on Tuesday, Swift said: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock.

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and the first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

A vigil for the victims was due to be held in Southport on Tuesday evening. During the day, Sir Keir Starmer visited the area, where he laid a floral tribute and thanked the emergency workers for their efforts.

A note attached to the wreath he laid read: “To the victims, families and people of Southport, our hearts are broken, there are no words for such profound loss. The nation’s thoughts are with you.”

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer arrives with a floral tribute to the child victims of a knife attack in Southport, England. Photo / Getty

During the day, more details began to emerge of acts of heroism by those at the scene. One schoolgirl who had been at the workshop rushed terrified youngsters to safety despite having been stabbed herself.

The girl’s grandmother described how she managed to guide some of the wounded children next door to a house, even though she had been hurt.

Joel Verite, a window cleaner, described locking eyes with a knifeman inside the dance studio in Southport before the attacker “scurried off”.

He told Sky News: “There were two men in the gym where I used to go to ... they’re pointing to the dance studio saying: ‘He’s in there.’ I open the door downstairs ... there’s a guy at the bottom of the stairs with a full tracksuit, his hood up, with a knife. We’ve looked at each other and he’s scurried off to the side.”