Princess Kate was all smiles during her appearance at Wimbledon over the weekend, with a royal expert now claiming it will be a while before the public see her again.
The mother of three - who is currently receiving chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer - attended the Wimbledon Men’s final on Sunday as part of her duties as patron of the All-England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club. She took over the role from Queen Elizabeth II in 2021.
The princess was joined by her daughter, Princess Charlotte and sister, Pippa Middleton at the game which saw Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion beat Novak Djokovic.
Following her appearance, Robert Jobson, author of Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, told People magazine, “Before, she used to live her life by the calendar, and now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after.”