“She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things.”

A palace insider also weighed in on the matter, telling the US news outlet, “She won’t have to be on centre stage.” They added that spending time with her family will “giver her energy” and said she has been given all the time she needs to get better.

Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon comes weeks after she attended Trooping the Colour in celebration of the King’s birthday - her first official engagement since her cancer diagnosis became public.

Despite her attendance, Palace aides were quick to state the announcement does not mean Kate is returning to public duties but noted she would attempt to partake in some engagements over the Northern Hemisphere’s summer.

In a recent statement thanking the public for their messages of support, Kate said: “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.

“On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

She added: “I am not out of the woods yet.”

Kate has only been seen twice in public officially since she underwent planned abdominal surgery in January.