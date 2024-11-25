The King has revealed that he and Camilla are looking to get another pet. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla are planning to get another dog.



The couple were upset earlier this month when the 77-year-old queen’s Jack Russell terrier Beth had to be put to sleep after developing an untreatable tumour, but her husband has now revealed they are looking to get another pet.



The 76-year-old king attended the Royal Variety Performance last week without his wife as she is recovering from a chest infection, and host Amanda Holden – who is an ambassador for Battersea Cats and Dogs Home – expressed her condolences for the loss of Beth.

She said afterwards: “We mentioned Her Majesty and we wished her well and I gave condolences for the doggie.

“I felt for her, I really felt for her when that happened. He said: ‘We’re going to get a new one, Merry Christmas’.



“That’s what he said and I said yes, but get it from Battersea, please.”



Her co-presenter, Alan Carr, quipped: “Always working.”



Both Beth and Camilla’s other dog Bluebell were adopted from Battersea, of which the queen is patron.



The dog’s death at the age of 13 was announced on the royal family’s Instagram account earlier this month.