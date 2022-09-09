Queen Elizabeth II smiles radiantly during a picture-taking session in the salon at Sandringham House. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II passed away this morning at 96 years old, and she leaves behind four of her beloved dogs.

Survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, the monarch also leaves behind her beloved corgis.

Country Living has reported Her Majesty is thought to have had four dogs at the time of her death including a dorgi (corgi-dachshund mix), two Pembroke Welsh corgis and her most recent dog a cocker spaniel named Lissy, who she acquired in January this year.

Despite reportedly deciding to stop breeding dogs in 2015 as an attempt to leave none behind when she died, her son, Prince Andrew, gifted her with two dogs when her husband Prince Philip, died.

Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, relaxing with their corgis and newspapers at Balmoral in 1975. Photo / Getty Images

Now, with her passing, royal biographer Ingrid Seward told Newsweek, "I imagine the dogs would be looked after by the family, probably Andrew [as] he's the one that gave them to her. They're quite young, the corgi and the dorgi."

Seward added, "She loves animals, and she absolutely adores dogs. She always has done, they were her first love and they will be her last."

Throughout her reign, the Queen always had a dog by her side and was well-known for loving the animals. She once said, "My corgis are family."

Queen Elizabeth II walking her dogs at Windsor Castle, on April 2, 1994. Photo / Getty Images

Overall Her Majesty is believed to have owned more than 30 dogs with many of those being descended from Susan – a corgi she received as a gift for her 18th birthday.

Reader's Digest reported the Queen opted for the particular breed due to their "energy and untamed spirit".

Marie Claire reported last year that some of the monarch's names for her royal pets are very traditional, like Monty, Susan, Holly, Emma, Linnet, Noble, Willow and Heather.

While others are more lighthearted. Some of those include Candy, Sugar, Foxy, Bushy, Brush, Honey, Whisky, Sherry, Cider, Berry, Flash, Spick and Tiny.

Princess Elizabeth with her pet corgi Sue or Susan at Windsor Castle, UK, in May 1944. Photo / Getty Images

The royal pets are believed to have lived a luxurious life by the Queen's side at Buckingham Palace and reportedly had their own room, referred to as the "corgi room" where they slept.

The royal family is yet to reveal what will happen to the Queen's dogs.