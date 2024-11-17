The key non-royal figure is considered a “gatekeeper” for the King and Queen, but for Harry, they're reportedly “avowed enemies”. Photo / Getty Images
A key non-royal figure reportedly at the centre of the Duke of Sussex’s palace rift could soon be out of the picture, in an intriguing development.
It’s been almost five years since Prince Harry quit royal duties and many, many (many) details about how one of the most dramatic developments in modern royal history unfolded have since surfaced.
By now, everyone knows the key players in the royal rift: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the King and Queen, and Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales.
But there are other figures who reportedly played a significant role – one of whom is Charles’ influential and long-time private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton.
He may be considered “gatekeeper” for the King and Queen, but Harry and Alderton are reportedly “avowed enemies”, with the Duke even allegedly referring to him in his unflattering depiction of a palace staffer known as “The Wasp” in his 2023 memoir, Spare.
According to Harry, the “arrogant” aide was “great at pretending to be polite, even servile”, but would “put you on his list” and “give you such a stab with his outsized stinger that you’d cry out in confusion”.
Tina Brown – former magazine editor, best-selling royal author, and friend of the late Princess Diana – has now claimed via her substack, Fresh Hell, that an “intimate royal source” recently revealed Alderton, 57, is currently “considering retirement”.
As he was considered a key roadblock in attempts to arrange conciliatory meetings between Harry and his father this year, Brown pointed out that if his replacement has no history with Harry, they may help “create a new, friendlier path for negotiations”.
It follows recent reports in the Daily Beast that some members of the King’s inner circle believe “heads should roll” over Prince Andrew’s victory in his long-running housing standoff with his brother.
The disgraced Duke of York has managed to retain his accommodation in Royal Lodge, despite reports the King was attempting to force him to leave – first by withdrawing funding for his personal security, and then removing his hefty annual living allowance.
While Alderton’s departure from the royal fold would eliminate at least one roadblock, the situation remains extremely complex.
“[Charles] can’t have unilateral discussions if William isn’t in agreement,” Hardman told the Daily Beast, explaining he can’t leave William to inherit an agreement with Harry he’s uncomfortable with.
“Exactly. Whatever reconciliation or bridge-building happens, it needs to be a three-way process. People keep asking about the King’s feelings, but William also has to be on-board, which adds complexity,” he said.
“It’s tricky, and a situation nobody wants. But whatever the way forward is, it has to work for everybody.”