The Duke allegedly referred to Alderton as “The Wasp” in his memoir. Photo / Getty Images

According to Harry, the “arrogant” aide was “great at pretending to be polite, even servile”, but would “put you on his list” and “give you such a stab with his outsized stinger that you’d cry out in confusion”.

Tina Brown – former magazine editor, best-selling royal author, and friend of the late Princess Diana – has now claimed via her substack, Fresh Hell, that an “intimate royal source” recently revealed Alderton, 57, is currently “considering retirement”.

As he was considered a key roadblock in attempts to arrange conciliatory meetings between Harry and his father this year, Brown pointed out that if his replacement has no history with Harry, they may help “create a new, friendlier path for negotiations”.

It follows recent reports in the Daily Beast that some members of the King’s inner circle believe “heads should roll” over Prince Andrew’s victory in his long-running housing standoff with his brother.

The disgraced Duke of York has managed to retain his accommodation in Royal Lodge, despite reports the King was attempting to force him to leave – first by withdrawing funding for his personal security, and then removing his hefty annual living allowance.

While Alderton’s departure from the royal fold would eliminate at least one roadblock, the situation remains extremely complex.

The King can’t leave William to inherit an agreement with Harry that he’s uncomfortable with. Photo / Getty Images

“[Charles] can’t have unilateral discussions if William isn’t in agreement,” Hardman told the Daily Beast, explaining he can’t leave William to inherit an agreement with Harry he’s uncomfortable with.

“Exactly. Whatever reconciliation or bridge-building happens, it needs to be a three-way process. People keep asking about the King’s feelings, but William also has to be on-board, which adds complexity,” he said.

“It’s tricky, and a situation nobody wants. But whatever the way forward is, it has to work for everybody.”