Prince Harry has penned a heartfelt letter about “heartache” to young members of a charity very close to his heart, which supports bereaved military children and young adults.
The letter, sent to UK-based organisation Scotty’s Little Soldiers, reflected the Duke of Sussex’s personal experience of losing a parent.
He wrote that he understood “perhaps more than most, the weight of losing a parent at a young age”, referencing the death of his mother, the late Princess Diana, in 1997 when he was just 12.
“It can be overwhelming and isolating. Yet, in the midst of that heartache, we find strength in the love and memories left behind, and I have seen how communities like yours can offer deep comfort and healing,” Harry explained, before acknowledging the emotional impact Britain’s upcoming Remembrance Day may have.