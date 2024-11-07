Prince Harry penned a candid letter to bereaved military children. Photo / Getty Images

He also shared a new photo, in which he wore a Scotty’s scarf along with a poppy pin, which is used as a symbol of remembrance to honour fallen service members.

“In coming together to support one another, you not only honour the memories of your loved ones but also forge bonds that can and will carry you through the toughest times,” Harry said. “The tears and laughter, the shared experiences, and the moments of joy you create together are powerful reminders that love endures.”

Harry finished up by pointing out that their “resilience” was “a testament to the legacy of your loved ones”.

“I have every confidence in your ability to make them proud and to shine bright in the world. All they want is for you to be happy.”

Scotty’s Little Soldiers was founded by war widow Nikki Scott in 2010 after Corporal Lee Scott, her husband and the father to her two children, was killed in duty in Afghanistan in 2009.

In 2018, Harry – who has been a long-time supporter – and his then-fiancée, Meghan Markle, nominated the organisation as one of a handful of charities for people to donate to rather than give wedding gifts.

He also encouraged donations in honour of his first Father’s Day the following year.