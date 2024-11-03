Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought a property in Portugal reportedly worth more than US$4.7 million (NZ$7.8m) last month.
The Daily Mail reported in October that the couple had purchased a home close to Harry’s cousin Eugenie’s coastal property south of Lisbon, prompting speculation they were planning to move closer to the UK.
Last year, Harry and Meghan visited Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank at the luxury development CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club in Melides. And while many saw the recent purchase as a step to moving closer to Harry’s home country, The Sun reports it’s a sign the Sussexes are adding to their property portfolio.
Harry and Meghan are investing the millions made from their deal with Netflix into the home, after signing a five-year deal with the streamer in 2020.