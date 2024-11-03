It’s not clear whether they’ll live part-time in Portugal, keep the property vacant, or rent it out to holidaymakers. Sources claim they plan to invest more into property in the years to come.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stopped over in Portugal on the way home from the Invictus Games last year. Photo / Getty Images

The Sussexes are currently living in Montecito in a seven-bedroom home worth NZ$42 million, complete with 13 and a half bathrooms, cinema, gym, library and pool.

One of George Clooney’s business partners Mike Meldman owns CostaTerra.

Last year, the head of Alentejo Tourism Board, Jose Santos, said Harry and Meghan visited for a “short stay” in September after reports the Sussexes headed to Portugal for a secret “romantic getaway” after the Invictus Games in Germany.

Santos said, “We have no idea how many people linked to cinema, royalty, arts, design and fashion visit us, precisely because they value discreet travel, which is something they find in Alentejo like nowhere else in Europe.”

Harry and Meghan’s Portugal purchase could help them acquire a “Golden Visa”, which would allow them access to the EU’s Schengen area without a visa.

This could have been a drawcard for Meghan, who never became a British citizen following her marriage to Prince Harry.







