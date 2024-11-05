Advertisement
Prince William makes surprise appearance with Robert Irwin in Cape Town

By Bronte Coy
news.com.au·
2 mins to read
Prince William and Robert Irwin met up in South Africa ahead of the Earthshot Prize Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William and Robert Irwin met up in South Africa ahead of the Earthshot Prize Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William has made an unexpected cameo on Robert Irwin’s Instagram page, much to the delight of the wildlife warrior’s fans.

The Prince of Wales, 42, and Irwin, 20, are in Cape Town in South Africa for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards – an initiative founded by William, and of which the Aussie star is an ambassador.

“G’day, it’s Robert here, with, of course, Prince William,” Irwin began the selfie video.

“Lovely to see you. How are you enjoying South Africa so far?”

”Good thanks, really good, having a lovely time so far, loving it,” the prince responded.

“Robert, you’ve been a fantastic ambassador for us at the moment, so looking forward to the Prize on Wednesday – tune in!”

Irwin gushed that the event was “going to be amazing” before asking William: “We’re in South Africa, one of the most amazing countries and continents for wildlife – do you have a favourite African animal?”

The future King pointed out it was a “really tough question”, adding: “My children ask me this regularly. I think it’s going to have to be the cheetah.”

“Cheetahs, OK. Very cool. It’s chameleons for me, the unsung hero, I love them,” Irwin told him.

“Thanks so much for having me, for having us, Earthshot Week has been amazing so far and I cannot wait for tomorrow night … South Africa rules!”

The pair was also seen out on a walk on the second day of William’s four-day visit to Cape Town, taking in the spectacular views of the city and Table Mountain.

As they navigated a rocky climb en route to Signal Hill, William joked to Irwin that he would “try not to wipe myself out in front of everybody” as he spotted the media pack gathered nearby.

The royal and the Aussie conservationist met with a variety of local park rangers and firefighters, with Irwin telling media afterwards that they had both “fallen in love with Cape Town”.

“You can instantly tell that passion the rangers and volunteers have here on the ground here at Signal Hill rubs off on everyone. You just can’t help but fall in love with this place,” Irwin told the Daily Mail.

“Prince William, myself and everyone here have certainly fallen in love with Cape Town. It’s a beautiful location and the conservation work is being done here, it just fills my heart with hope.”

