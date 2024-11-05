”Good thanks, really good, having a lovely time so far, loving it,” the prince responded.

“Robert, you’ve been a fantastic ambassador for us at the moment, so looking forward to the Prize on Wednesday – tune in!”

Irwin gushed that the event was “going to be amazing” before asking William: “We’re in South Africa, one of the most amazing countries and continents for wildlife – do you have a favourite African animal?”

The future King pointed out it was a “really tough question”, adding: “My children ask me this regularly. I think it’s going to have to be the cheetah.”

“Cheetahs, OK. Very cool. It’s chameleons for me, the unsung hero, I love them,” Irwin told him.

“Thanks so much for having me, for having us, Earthshot Week has been amazing so far and I cannot wait for tomorrow night … South Africa rules!”

The pair was also seen out on a walk on the second day of William’s four-day visit to Cape Town, taking in the spectacular views of the city and Table Mountain.

As they navigated a rocky climb en route to Signal Hill, William joked to Irwin that he would “try not to wipe myself out in front of everybody” as he spotted the media pack gathered nearby.

The royal and the Aussie conservationist met with a variety of local park rangers and firefighters, with Irwin telling media afterwards that they had both “fallen in love with Cape Town”.

“You can instantly tell that passion the rangers and volunteers have here on the ground here at Signal Hill rubs off on everyone. You just can’t help but fall in love with this place,” Irwin told the Daily Mail.

“Prince William, myself and everyone here have certainly fallen in love with Cape Town. It’s a beautiful location and the conservation work is being done here, it just fills my heart with hope.”