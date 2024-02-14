He is no doubt a Queenslander, so his favourite Aussie holiday spot might surprise you. Photo / Getty Images

Robert Irwin was born and bred in Queensland - and he’s a Queenslander through and through. However, when it comes to his top vacation spot, his first choice is surprisingly found down south.

When the 20-year-old conservationist was asked to name his favourite holiday spot by news.com.au, Irwin found himself in a pickle, admitting that it was “a very tough question”. However, the Aussie media personality managed to narrow it down to two destinations: North Queensland and Tasmania.

While North Queensland isn’t a shocker from the son of “The Crocodile Hunter”, Steve Irwin, Tassie is a less predictable spot for Irwin to choose.

“I know what you’re thinking – two of the most polar opposite places, but they both have such rugged and raw natural beauty,” Irwin said.

His favourite place in Tasmania is Cradle Mountain, an iconic spot when visiting the island state, known for its incredible hikes and friendly wildlife.

“I also enjoy the Tasman Peninsula, Launceston, Swansea and the stunning Tarkine Wilderness just to name a few spots”, he gushed.

Cradle Mountain. Photo / Tourism Tasmania.

In Queensland, Irwin said he enjoyed exploring croc country’s mangroves and estuaries - a good distance away from the water’s edge, of course.

“Surprisingly, Cairns also has some top-notch mountain biking, so if you love an adrenaline hit, it has got you covered.”

While Irwin and his family have always been in the spotlight, he is certainly making a name for himself in the public sphere.

After joining social media platform TikTok in May 2022, he has gained 6.8 millions followers, boasting more than 80 million likes on his posts. On Instagram, he has another 5.1 million followers to his name.

In 2022, Irwin had a crack at breakfast television when he filled in for weatherman Sam Mac on Sunrise and this year, he will be stepping into Dr Chris Brown’s shoes, replacing him as co-host on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

Irwin is set to fly to South Africa to film the series, but before he jets off to the jungle, Irwin has another filming gig up his sleeve.

Yesterday, it was announced that Irwin would be an ambassador of G’day Parks, a network of 300 regional caravan and holiday parks in Australia.

As part of the new venture, Irwin will be the face of the upcoming video series Holiday Hacks, in which he will share unique travel advice with his fans. Some helpful topics he’ll get stuck into will be: the best way to stay hydrated, how to sort out soggy shoes fast and how to transform your phone into a powerful flashlight.



